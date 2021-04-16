Lola goes to live in ‘Playa Destierro’ after being expelled from ‘Survivors 2021’: "Loneliness is very bad"

Lola has become the first expelled from Survivors 2021 this Thursday. And he has done so in spite of himself, openly suffering and moving everyone, making it clear the desire I had to pull forward and be an example of mental and physical strength.

However, he will have the opportunity to show all this in his new destination, which although according to Jorge Javier Vázquez looks like Lanzarote, the Leonese essence has not been convinced at all: Destierro Island. His expulsion comes after the Gianmarco’s salvation this Tuesday in Survivors: No Man’s Land.

The second saved was, already in this last gala, Tom Brusse, something that already left the participant of The island of temptations 3 very affected: ” I don’t want to go, Jorge; I believe that I am a good survivor and that I have what it takes to be here, “she told the presenter at the time.

A while later, the sad news for Lola was confirmed: Olga stayed and she had to abandon her companions, something that many were quick to qualify as “tongo” on the networks. “I take on everything I have to take on. I leave very satisfied because I have fished, I have tried to make fire like a jabata, I have left my hands … I have given him balls and ovaries. In the tests I think I have done well, I know what it is to win as a team. If I have to go, I’ll go with my family and my boy, who I miss them a lot, “he said by way of farewell.

In addition, she had a special message for her friend Melyssa, whom she asked to fight for her, making it clear that she trusted that she would be able to overcome the passing days and hunger. However, it did not take long for him to learn that his next destination was not Spain.

“What is this, Jorge? You’re going to finish me off,” Lola shouted as she arrived in a boat and under a esparto cloth. Playa Destierro, your new home. The young woman began to cry scared, commenting on the number of “bugs” she saw and that it seemed that there was no sun, so she could lose her tan.

To undo the tension, the presenter used the trick of humor. “You just arrived on an island where there are six couples and 10 temptresses, you’re going to be purple“. For her part, the young woman replied:” Lie, I’m lonelier than the one here … I take loneliness very badly. “As a consolation, yes, Lola was able to receive some words of encouragement from her boyfriend… and a lighter, as the audience decided so, so at least you can have a fire.