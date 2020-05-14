Anyone born after 1995 will not have seen Lola Flores live. But if you watch a video of her, even if it is a photo, you will not be able to avoid smiling, perhaps being scandalized, perhaps admiring her and even acknowledging that there is something that reveals a lot about us in that carnal woman.

That girl born in Jerez de la Frontera in 1923, daughter of a payo tavern keeper and a gypsy granddaughter seamstress, maintained in her 72 years of life the freshness, freedom and impudence that most Spaniards could not, no They wanted or did not dare to taste.

“I like beauty very much,” he confessed to Raffaella Carrà in an interview. I like important eyes. I like cleaning man, very much. And I like the truth. Let it not be false, let it be true. And let it be much more, much more, much more.

He grew up in Seville from three to 11 years old. The Civil War surprised him in a Francoist Jerez since July 19, 1936. His fame as an artist spread throughout the province of Cádiz at age 16, when the war ended.

“We dressed in the pig pens, between the chickens and the goats,” he told journalist Tico Medina in a memoir. “And in the stables we separated the sheep and the horses and the donkeys and the mules to let us in.”

Convinced that she could succeed, she went to Madrid when the war ended. In the Antena 3 miniseries El Coraje de Vivir, where he related his life just a year before his death, he told how he made love for the first time at 17, with the guitarist El Niño Ricardo, in a pension in Valladolid. And, above all, he confessed that he agreed to sleep with an admirer — everyone knew that he was the antiquarian Adolfo Arenzana — in exchange for 50,000 pesetas. You had to be Lola Flores to confess something like that, even if it was reading a script, with background music.

It was Arenzana who paid for a flamenco show called Zambra in which a consecrated Manolo Caracol sang to an unknown Lola Flores. Standing, with open hands, barely touching her, with letters that seemed inspired by the adulterous relationship that the two flamingos began, the air was becoming torrid. He was 14 years old and married. The relationship lasted eight years. Zambra was the Fever of Saturday night, the Nine and a Half Weeks of Spain in the 1940s.

Caracol sang and the public knew: “Ay, Niña de Fuego! Inside my soul I have a source so that your guilt bends to drink ”. And also: “Who gave you Salvaora, how little did he know you! He who falls in love with you, loses his life.

“That has been left for the annals of history,” Lola Flores commented on Radio Nacional. “Because he was a genius.” And I was a girl with a lot of temperament, I really liked her singing. And that accompanied him very well. No other couple has ever dated again. And it seems that he tried when I was not with him to have someone dance for him to sing. But it always failed. On the other hand, I never looked for a singer to sing to me. Because I knew there was no improvement.

Manolo Caracol said that the qualities that a singer must have are:

– First: liking wine, liking women madly, liking tobacco. Then be a man. Like the bulls, like the English cockfights. And then, then sing with your heart and soul.

Other times, another country. Among the artists accompanying the Zambra show was Esperanza García, better known as Esperanza la del Madera (pronounce Maera). And even better known as the singer of Triana Pura, the one who sang “What will be happening to the probe Miguel, which has not come out for a long time”. Esperanza la del Maera told a young journalist, back in 1999, that Lola Flores became infatuated with a serene man in Madrid, in that country of night watchmen with overalls, a gun and a gun.

He also maintained relationships with soccer players. One of the most talked about was with Gerardo Coque, an Atlético de Madrid insider, who was 25 years old in the 1953-1954 season and seemed called to make history at the club. He ended up making history, but not because of his goals but because he left the team and his wife and went with Lola Flores on tour in America. Atleti sued him for breach of contract. And the wife for adultery, which was a crime in Spain. The wife ended up forgiving him, but the Atleti did not.

Lola Flores’s adventures left a couple of abortions or, as she would say, pregnancies that she took off. “And I did it conscientiously because I didn’t want to give birth to children without getting married in church and offering my family a home. Even for that I had a head, “he confessed to El Mundo.

In October 1957 he celebrated his only wedding. The chosen one was the gypsy guitarist Antonio González Batista, alias El Pescaílla, inventor for many flamencos — others believe that the father of that rhythm was Peret — of the Catalan rumba. The Pescaílla – he always said that was pronounced Pescadilla, with d – was married when he met her and was the father of a daughter. They were married in the Escorial Monastery at dawn. She was pregnant with Lolita, who was born in May 1958. Antonio would be born two years later and Rosario in 1963.

In the 1950s Lola Flores signed a millionaire contract to shoot several films in Mexico. Rolled Pena, penita, pena, and with that song and that film the doors of America were opened to him. It was in Mexico that she was baptized La Faraona after a movie of the same title filmed in 1955. The 1950s and 1960s were decades of great success and travel. Her three children stayed in Madrid, studying in private schools.

—I came crying [a América] with puffy eyes and having to put my glasses on – he remembered on RNE. “At night I was jumping in bed thinking that one had fallen. The roads so bad, with the jumps so big and the planes …

While traveling to America, he tried to never miss the receptions that Francisco Franco offered at La Granja every July 18. Manuel Vázquez Montalbán wrote: “The association between folkloric and Francoism comes from the fifties, when those females allowed themselves to be photographed four by four together with their excellence”.

The public, her public, always forgave her. The transition arrived and with it some scenes that remained engraved in the collective memory of the country. Like that performance in the José María Íñigo program Tonight, party, in 1979, where he lost an earring and started looking for him on stage while the guitar continued to play by rumbas. “I don’t know but you can’t lose it. No, that is not … Well, you are going to give it back to me because my job cost me. ” There is no image consultant who can invent something similar to imbue a singer or a politician with charisma. When I read a script it was good, but when I skipped it it was infinitely better. The earring ended up popping up.

That phrase from 1983, pronounced in the crowded church of La Encarnación, in Marbella, was also recorded on the occasion of the wedding of his daughter Lolita. That “If you love me, go away”, which in reality was: “My daughter cannot marry because you are to blame. You have occupied everything. (…) So, if you want me here, leave. If you want me something, go away. ”

The great stain on her image came in 1987, when the Ministry of Finance sat her on the bench for not presenting the statements of five years ago. They accused her of defrauding 52 million pesetas. She was so confident in being the Lola of Spain that she went so far as to ask people to pay her what she did not pay: “If a peseta gave every Spaniard… But not to me, where they have to give it. Maybe I would get out of debt. ” A peseta for each of the almost 40 million Spaniards that were then.

She got rid of the two years in prison requested by the prosecutor, but after four years of litigation, the Supreme Court ordered her to pay 28 million pesetas. He agreed to pay and advised the rest of the Spanish to pay as well. “And since I am Lola de Hacienda, so that everyone can rest easy, pay everyone. Because I don’t give anyone what I’ve been through. It was not a fraud, it was a fault of mine that I have paid well and great for. ”

That didn’t happen with Franco. In one of his last interviews, published in El Mundo in 1994, he expressed his gratitude towards the dictator:

—Franco gave me peace, and I thank him on behalf of myself and my children. At that time there was not so much crime, nor so much drugs, nor so much scoundrel making embezzlements, because that is another one, I made a negligence, but these now have taken the money with full hands.

Among loves, embezzlements, palms and joys, the legend of the Niña de Fuego, the Salvaora, the Blackberry, the Faraona, the Lola of Spain always stood up. He knew how to keep that I don’t know what the New York Times of 1979 supposedly promoted on some page on the occasion of his performance at Madison Square Garden with a phrase repeated a thousand times: “She doesn’t sing or dance, but you have to see her.”

After digging for several days in the files of the Times one does not just find that pearl, although its obituary is. That phrase is not mentioned there, although it is this other one that he pronounced as a defense in his litigation with the Treasury: “I do not understand papers.”

In any case, “how can you say you didn’t know how to dance?” Asked the Jerez-born poet and flamenco essayist Manuel Ríos Ruiz in the biography Lola Flores, the volcano and the breeze, by Juan Ignacio García Garzón. “Was it that he was missing the beat in some style? (…) He improvised out of wisdom, never out of ignorance. Wasn’t she truly a prodigy, seeing her dance the zambra, a dance as dense and slow, as holding Caracol’s cante and going from one side to the other of the stage, filling the jonda dance scene with that undulating and baroque swing, ineffable for very personal and totally new? ”.

Lola Flores complained that she had been pigeonholed “in the gypsy, in funny things”, that no one had given her the opportunity to make a great dramatic film in the style of the Greek actress Irene Papas, one where she did not have to sing or dance. After shooting 33 films, 10 of them in Mexico, he complained in 1984 on the television program La Clave:

– They think that I only sing and dance and I am funny and temperamental. I have something else inside: that nobody has said we are going to make an Irene Papas, a role nothing more, even if it is that short.

One of her great struggles was breast cancer that took her to the grave and with which she fought for 23 years without consenting to have her breast removed. He often referred to cancer as “the motherfucker.” The other big battle was her son’s drug addiction.

“It was a black panther, who didn’t live, didn’t sleep,” he confessed in a radio interview. “I was going to the madhouse.” An innocent child who had everything and wanted to know the bad. But I was there. We were all there. But I knew, with affection, with love, without quarrel, asking him, talking to him, letting him cry … until he confessed: yes mom, I don’t want this.

They say that one day he grabbed the son, took him to an open window and said:

“If you want to kill yourself, let’s both jump out of that window together.”

And that Antonio crying asked him, “no, mom, no.”

Lola Flores died at five minutes to five in the morning of May 16, 1995; in El Lerele, his chalet in La Moraleja, at the age of 72. Her son also died in that home 15 days later, at 33. The Pescaílla died there in 1999, at the age of 73.

With all of them a part of Spain died whose memory will take time to become extinct.