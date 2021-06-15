Loki’s Time Keepers could repeat Iron Man 3’s twist

Marvel Movies Marvel Series Share

The Loki series has introduced three powerful characters such as The Guardians of Time, although for now they have not given many details.

When Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is caught by the TVA (Time Variation Authority), the series explains that Guardians of Time managed to unify the sacred timeline and that any variation must be corrected. All that interdimensional agency is based on the designs of these three powerful characters. But for now they haven’t shown them and there could be a trick behind them.

In the purest style Wizard of Oz, which was represented as a large floating head and actually behind the curtain there was a man doing visual tricks, maybe Loki during the events of your series I discovered that something similar happens with The Guardians of Time and behind this curtain there is something unexpected or simply nothing. We have already seen this in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, since they used something similar to The Mandarin on iron Man 3.

On that occasion, they introduced a terrifying villain who directly attacked the house of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). But later it was discovered that he was a contract actor named Trevor slattery (Ben Kingsley) and it was all a trick. Interestingly, they tried to replicate it in WandaVision with the character of Evan Peters, who presented it as an alternative version of Pietro maximoff, the brother of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and was actually just one more inhabitant of the town subjected by the Scarlet Witch.

It may be one of the great unsolved mysteries.

Usually Marvel studios usually leaves things quite well explained. That is why if they mention so much Guardians of Time Y Loki has insisted on seeing them, they could reveal the truth. But they could also leave the mystery so that each one can imagine the reality behind that entire organization as they want.

The series of Loki It only has six episodes, so we will soon find out the truth or deception about The Guardians of Time. Remember that each chapter arrives on Wednesdays at the Disney Plus streaming platform.

Share