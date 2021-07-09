Loki’s team reveals two deleted scenes from Loki’s variants

Spoilers notice for episode 5 of the Loki series

Episode 5 of the series “Loki” has left us several moments to the delight of the fans when we have seen the variants of Loki in action. Seeing these alternative versions was a moment expected by many, and the penultimate chapter of the series (or at least its first season), has left us several unique moments.

However, as always, there are other different versions. The episode premiered, the creative team behind the series, and specifically the writer Eric Martin (who was actually responsible for writing episode 4), has revealed some discarded ideas that were for the series, a of the moment against Alioth, and another of that fleeting appearance of Frog Thor.

Different version of the match against Alioth

The writer reveals that in this episode 5 there was an alternate version of the final scene in which the Loki face Alioth:

There was a hilarious version of the match against Alioth that Tom Kauffman wrote in which all the Loki Variants showed up to take on Alioth as well because they couldn’t let our Loki outshine them.

This differs from the final version, the one we saw in the episode, in which we have Classic Loki acting as a distraction and being killed by Alioth. That gives Loki and Sylvie the opportunity they need to cast a spell on the creature, revealing “a portal at the end of time,” as Martin described it.

Everyone was very excited to have [a Richard E. Grant como Loki clásico] for this episode Martin. He’s Withnail, after all, ”he says, referring to the sitcom ‘Withnail and I’—. And I couldn’t have been more humbled and excited to be there.

He added that Grant “did take after take with the industrial fans blowing in his face and with nothing to act against other than the blue curtains and brought so much emotion to each take. [para el clímax del episodio 5]. It was a pleasure to see it ”.

Frog Thor was going to appear in the first episode

Martin has also revealed that the appearance of Frog Thor (Throg) from “Journey Into Mystery” was actually going to be more important in the premiere episode of the series. Rather than having Frog Thor in a jar, the team “actually shot a scene for the Theater of Time” in the series’ debut episode in which Loki was “beaten” by the amphibian. Unfortunately, the scene was cut due to timing, although Martin admitted that Loki actor Tom Hiddleston “was a lot of fun” during the shoot:

Comic book fans will notice the Frog of Thunder that we see in that jar. We actually shot a scene for the Theater of Time in the first episode where Loki is beaten up by Thor’s Frog, but we had to cut it to keep up. It’s a shame, because Tom was a lot of fun.

The inspiration behind the Classic Loki story

During a recent interview, Loki’s main screenwriter Michael Waldron revealed that Classic Loki was the result of a “thought experiment” in which the following question was posed: “What if Loki did indeed survive the events of Avengers: Infinity War?” This led to the character’s backstory, in which he fakes his death at the hands of Thanos and spends many years living throughout on a remote planet, allowing him to fly under the radar of the Temporal Variation Authority until he reappears, unable to bear loneliness.

It was that tragic thing where he finally realizes that ‘I am destined to be alone’. It’s very sad, ”Waldron explains.

