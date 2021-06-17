Loki’s team reacts to the new character of the second episode

The Serie “Loki” continues to bring surprises, and it is not for less. As is logical, when placing ourselves in a completely new setting and context of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we do not stop seeing new faces. However, the second episode that premiered on the streaming platform yesterday brought with it a great debut, a great surprise to which those involved in the series have reacted.

Notice of major spoilers for Loki episode 2, don’t continue if you haven’t seen it

That episode 2 titled “The Variant”, left in its finale the great revelation that the variant of Loki that the AVT was hunting is a female version of Loki played by Sophia Di Martino. Or it might even not be Lady Loki, but actually the Enchantress that Lady Loki created as we discussed in our review. A revelation substantial enough for lead actor Tom Hiddleston or lead writer Michael Waldron to react.

Tom Hiddleston is fascinated to see himself in a mirror

During the Marvel Studios press conference for “Loki”, Hiddleston He admitted that it was “really interesting” for Loki to see Di Martino’s version of the character and see his own “characteristics inhabited by other people.” For him it was an opportunity to see Loki’s “ability to provoke and disturb and manipulate with charm” in a being opposite to him:

I think without a doubt, in that second episode, there was a moment where they picked up on all those traits that I found interesting about Loki, like his ability to provoke and disturb and manipulate with charm, often with charisma, with wit, and always is playing chess with people You are never sure if he is sincere, if you can trust him. Seeing those characteristics inhabited by other people was really interesting.

Hiddleston also shared his fascination with seeing how Loki is so much bigger than the character he’s played, and that it can go far beyond its interpretation.

It was a really interesting mirror for me. And also a very liberating feeling of delighting in how those qualities of Loki could exist outside of me completely. I really enjoyed it. It was fun. I don’t want to spoil things, but you’ll see where it goes because we contain crowds, as a great psychologist once said.

The arrival of Lady Loki? will bring a change to the series

The main writer Michael waldron, meanwhile, has pointed to how this new character will bring an important change to the series, although without wanting to reveal much more:

We want to continue building the thrill ride, and that felt like the right time to set off another big batch of dynamite. His energy is incredible. She does a great job on Episode 2, and their scene together and matching her energy there. It is a lot of fun, if brief. I always knew that in a series about branching and variant timelines and all that, we wanted to hold up a literal mirror for Loki. And, well, you know, this is one of the ways that we’re going to do it.

Sophia Di Martino excited about her arrival at UCM

Finally, Di Martino herself has shared her excitement about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recalling her reaction when she was announced that she was the one chosen for the series. The actress explains that “I was nine months pregnant when they told me they had the job, so I was like ‘are you sure?’

Di Martino too praised the support of co-star Tom Hiddleston throughout the process, noting that he provided “a lot of advice and took great care of me, so thank you. He made sure I didn’t trip over anything and that I had someone to sit with at lunchtime. “

He also had some kind words about Hiddleston’s knowledge of the character, explaining that “if you want to know something about Loki, he’s the guy to go to.”

