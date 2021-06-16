Loki’s success leads Disney Plus to premiere its new series on Wednesday

It seems that the move worked very well for Disney Plus. After changing Loki’s release day – 96% from Friday to Wednesday, the platform has decided to follow this strategy with the rest of the shows that it plans to launch in the summer. This involves a scheduling change for some of the more highly anticipated titles that you had planned and possibly talks about how you want to balance the release with your other content.

Don’t Miss: Must-See Movies Available on Disney Plus

According to Variety, Disney Plus has decided to move the launches of its original series from Fridays to Wednesdays after the tremendous success that has resulted from applying this strategy with Loki, the latest Marvel show. The series with Tom Hiddleston has become one of the most viewed on that site even above the first episodes of its predecessor, WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%.

This means, for example, that we can now wait Monsters at Work, his upcoming series on the Monsters, Inc. franchise – 96%, on Wednesday July 7 and no longer on Friday 2 of that month. This strategy will be followed only for its series, the films that end as premieres of the platform will still arrive at the beginning of the weekend. That is, the date of Black Widow is still the next July 9.

Although Disney Plus has not revealed data on Loki – 96%, the agencies that are dedicated to estimating the number of views of streaming titles assure that it has been the most successful of the saga. Samba TV, for example, claims that 2.5 million households watched the first episode of this new program. This considering that each one lasts at least five minutes and does not count reproductions in mobile services.

Undoubtedly, this strategy will allow Disney to distribute its premieres in a more orderly way instead of crowding together on the weekend. You most likely want to figure out which day people are most likely to take a break to watch your schedule. As you surely know, most platforms follow the model of theaters and save their most anticipated titles for Friday and others less flashy for weekdays.

We recommend: Disney Plus will launch more than 100 titles per year, announces the company’s CEO

Marvel president Kevin Feige spoke with Deadline about the saga’s streaming success. Although he also did not disclose data, he explained that he is still learning to interpret the figures of digital platforms to know what works or not. Likewise, he said that he does pay attention to the discussion that takes place on social networks and among critics about the productions of his studio, which debuted this year on television.

It is a whole new world. As far as I know, there are no Nielsen-type ratings of any kind. I have not seen ratings of that kind for a streaming series. All streaming platforms have access to their own information, but they do not easily share it with the public or with each other. We know what box office success means, that’s very clear. There are numbers to compare. One sign is the discussion in review networks, that has been helpful.

Loki – 96% released their second episode this Wednesday, out of a total of six. Disney Plus will continue to release premieres every week and has several titles already scheduled through the end of August.

Continue reading: Disney Plus announces prequel series of Beauty and the Beast centered on Gaston and Lefou