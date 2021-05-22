Loki’s story at Marvel Studios summed up in 30 seconds

If you have little time and want to know who Loki from Marvel Studios is, Tom Hiddleston explains it quickly and easily.

Very soon the series of Loki from Marvel studios on the platform streaming Disney Plus, that’s why they are accelerating the promotion of the program and now we can see a video where he explains the history Loki in just 30 seconds.

The story of this character is very interesting.

Loki in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe is the stepbrother of Thor and he was raised as one of the royal family. He wants to be the king one day, but he’s the one God of Thunder the true heir, so when the time comes he makes a plan. He manages to manipulate his stepbrother so that he is expelled from Asgard and during Odin’s Dream he takes his place. Fortunately Thor, becomes worthy again and regains his powers.

Loki disappears for a time but returns to Earth with a scepter that possesses the Mind Stone (Yellow) and look for the Tesseract where the Space Gem (Blue). Aided in the shadows by Thanos and with a great army of Chitauris they attack New York. But the heroes of Earth gather and form The Avengers. So Loki ends up imprisoned in Asgard, although that situation will not last long. As the Dark Elves attack in search of the Gem of Reality (Red), so Thor You must trust your stepbrother to deal with them. Loki sacrifices himself and supposedly dies, but reappears once again transformed with the appearance of Odin, while he has sent the Father of All to Earth. Thor He discovers it and forces him to take it with him.

Odin dies in front of the two and that causes his sister Hela I am back. She defeats them and they end up in Sakaar, Loki manages to climb the social ladder of that place, while Thor ends up fighting as a gladiator. Although his first rival is Hulk, in what is considered one of the best matches of all Marvel studios.

Loki, Thor, Hulk Y Valkyrie create a powerful alliance to get out of that place and defeat Hela, but Asgard is destroyed by Surtur. While escaping, they are attacked by Thanos that defeats them in a very simple way and kills Loki.

Luckily he will return one more time.

But in Marvel studios death is not always final, especially for Loki. So we see it again when the heroes return to the past during the Battle of New York in 2012. In a moment of chaos, Loki Get the Gem of Space and escape. That moment will be just when his own series begins and he must undo all the altered reality with the help of the TVA (Time Variation Agency).

The series of Loki will premiere on June 9, 2021 exclusively on Disney Plus