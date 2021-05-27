Loki’s series will show his true superpowers

Share

Very soon we will be able to see the new Marvel Studios series about Loki on the Disney Plus streaming platform.

In the trailers of the series Loki, have shown very little of the skills of the Asgardian God of Mischief. But one of the producers of the show has commented that fans should not worry because they have had six episodes to fully develop the full potential of this character of Marvel studios.

In a recent interview, Loki’s writer and executive producer, Michael waldron, talked about the series format that gives the team more time to explore the magical powers of the main character.

“Everyone has been wondering: When are we going to see Loki’s real power? Having six episodes to explore his power has been so liberating because we will give the perspective of pure superhero abilities. We wanted to explore the amazing things it can do and also dramatically. “

They were clear that they did not want to repeat what has happened to the character before.

“That’s where the collaboration between writers and actors is so enjoyable… When they push each other. My goal from day one was to tell a Loki story that had never been told before. There are 10 years of stories about this character and we hope people have seen a fully realized redemptive arc. Now we start with this version of Loki at the end of the first Avengers movie. So it was our responsibility not to retread old ground. Tom Hiddleston is very committed to the character, in fact he wanted to do that and delve into Loki’s changing identity. “

Michael waldron concluded that the format of the series of Loki It gave his team more time to explore the magical powers of the main character to surprise fans.

The series of Loki It will premiere on June 9 on the streaming platform Disney Plus, which can be accessed through this link.

