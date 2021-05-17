Loki’s series will be influenced by The Teletubbies

Marvel Studios will premiere the Loki series on Disney Plus and the director has commented on the peculiar influence that the program has had.

I don’t know exactly what it has to do with Loki with the The Teletubbies, but Kate herron reveals some of the inspirations for the Marvel Studios series and there is one that is certainly very strange.

Tom Hiddleston will play the Asgardian God of Mischief again, but this version will be different from the one who died in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), since when the heroes traveled to the past in Avengers: Endgame (2019), they tried to get the Infinity Stones in New York in 2012. Thus, in a moment of chaos caused by Hulk, the sly Loki manages to escape with the Space Gem (Blue), this causes it to break reality and alter space-time.

Your actions cause you problems with TVA (Time Variation Authority), an organization charged with maintaining the balance of the main line. Loki must partner with them and the agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) to put things in order or suffer worse consequences.

This series promises to be a real madness.

The series director Kate herron, shared three of Loki’s main inspirations, such as Blade runner, Mad men Y The Teletubbies. She refused to explain how the last one works, simply saying, “You’ll have to wait until June 11.” The interview is not up to date, because they have changed the premiere date and it will debut on June 9.

What does Loki have to do with The Teletubbies?

The children’s program for children was very popular during its broadcast between 1997 and 2001, it also had a reboot in 2015. At first it does not seem to have anything to do with the Marvel Studios Cinematic UniverseAlthough these strange colored beings had gray screens showing videos of children doing activities, we may see something similar. Although we will have to wait for the premiere to find out.

Loki will premiere on Wednesdays in Disney Plus, the streaming platform that can be accessed by following this link.