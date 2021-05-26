Loki’s screenwriter talks about the connection to the movie Doctor Strange 2

Although Kevin Feige is silent right now about whether there is a connection between “Loki”, the Marvel series of imminent premiere on Disney +, and the film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, this link was confirmed at the time. In fact, let’s remember originally, they sold the series with a plot-level link with the film because of the idea of ​​the multiverse. And the last words of Michael waldron, main screenwriter of the series and who has also participated in the script of the Doctor Strange film.

As part of the contents of the new issue of Total Film magazine, which a few hours ago left us the new images of the series, these words from Waldron arrive where he is more direct about the link between series and film. It is true that it does not speak directly about how one will impact the other, but it does point out that relationship.

It is true that at first it alludes to a reference for all the ramifications that “Loki” will have for its events, but in the end it alludes to the idea that with the second film Doctor Strange 2 had to “clean” part of the mess he did with the God of Deception series.

All of these stories, in their own way, are interconnected and have ramifications. I think our goal with the Loki’s series was to have powerful ramifications in the MCU. So you already know, Did I have to clean up some of the messes that I made [con Loki]? Maybe yes.

The question this raises is, how much of everything we see in the Loki series is going to have a real impact on the Strange movie? And even more, do you mean by those far-reaching ramifications to other possible movies? Maybe to the second season that he is developing himself?

Via information | Total Film