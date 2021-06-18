Loki’s screenwriter said Doctor Strange 2 is going to be scarier

Michael Waldron is the man of the moment for his work as a screenwriter for Loki – 96%. That said, it should not be forgotten that this is not the only project he has written for Marvel. He is the screenwriter for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after the departure of Jade bartlett. Needless to say, he was hired to rewrite the script that already existed. With the premiere of the series about the Norse god, the screenwriter has been interviewed on multiple occasions about this series, but there has been no shortage of people asking him questions about the film about Marvel’s supreme sorcerer.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Now he gave an interview for the YouTube channel Friends from work. In it, of course, that the topic came up during the conversation. He revealed that the pandemic gave him and director Sam Raimi time to give the film a more personal touch, something that originally would not have been possible. This meant that the new version is closer to terror than the version that was originally going to be made was:

[Ir al mundo del terror] it’s obviously something that Scott Derrickson, the director of the first movie, does very well. Obviously that influence is felt in the first movie. Although it is not a horror film, there is this kind of chilling atmosphere throughout the film. It’s part of what makes it work so well. The work that Derrickson had done on the first tape, the work that he and the screenwriter for the second part, Jade Bartlett, had done… They had worked a bit on the second and we just dipped into that. In this case, COVID-19 gave Sam and me more time to make it our own thing. It’s great, I’m glad there was a chance to steer it in a slightly scarier direction. Simply because Sam does that very well.

Yes OK Sam raimi is known for his Spider-Man trilogy, he is also a director of cult horror films like El Despertar Del Diablo 3 – 70%. In that sense, it is not strange that he wanted to give a more terrifying touch to the story, especially if we take into account that Doctor Strange is one of the heroes who lends himself just to that, especially if we take into account the type of enemies which he usually faces. A clear example of this is the Lovecraftian creature Shuma-Gorath, which is said to be the main villain of this film.

It may also be of interest to you: Doctor Strange 2 will be “dark” assures script supervisor

The strange thing about this new statement is the departure of Scott Derrickson. We know that this director left this project due to creative differences. Recently his regular collaborator, the screenwriter C. Robert Cargill revealed that the reason the director left the project boils down to that he wanted to make one type of film and Marvel wanted to make another. The thing is, it is said that this type of tape was a horror movie. This new statement seems to contradict this. Or maybe Derrickson just wanted to make her scarier than Marvel was willing to accept. It is very possible.

What we do know is that the director left that ship to adapt Joe Hill’s short story “The Black Phone” into a film of the same name:

It all came down to Scott and Scott was like, ‘Well, I can do this movie where everything I want to do with it is at risk or I can do The Black Phone,’ and he goes on, ‘You know, I want to make a movie with Cargill. I better go do The Black Phone. ‘ It’s just like he said publicly, it was a tough decision to leave Strange behind; but everything was easier because there was a movie that he was excited to do. The experience was great and we are very proud of what we did.

Don’t go without reading: Doctor Strange 2 screenwriter revealed that Scarlet Witch’s emotional journey will continue in the film