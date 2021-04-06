Loki’s role in the new trailer for the next Marvel Studios series

Marvel has reactivated the promotional campaign of all its products to the maximum. After seeing a new preview of “Black Widow” a few days ago, now a new official trailer for “Loki”, the next Marvel Studios series for Disney + after “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

The trailer begins with Loki and the Tesseract being brought before the Time Variance Authority (TVA, or Time Variance Authority), where the god of deception is put in a prison suit, a neck brace and is forced to answer to Mobius (Owen Wilson ). From there, it is explained that the role of TVA is to ensure the correct flow of time, which was damaged by Loki when he used the Tesseract to escape in “Avengers: Endgame”. As such, Loki’s job will be to help the TVA fix things.

In the trailer, Loki downplays the existence of the Temporal Variation Authority stating “The Time Keepers have built a whole circus, and I see the clowns playing their roles to perfection.” In his exchange of words with Mobius M. Mobius of the TVA, he reminds them that he not only seems smart, he is.

Mobius tells Loki that when he took the Tesseract, he broke reality and now the TVA needs his help to fix it. Because the? They “need their unique perspective on Loki.” Despite having stabbed people in the back more than 50 times, he assures Mobius that he can be trusted.

Loki introduces Marvel’s god of deception stepping out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, accompanied by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki and Michael Waldron is the main screenwriter.

The series will premiere on the streaming platform on 11th of June. Kate Herron is directing it and Michael Waldron is the main screenwriter.

Trailer in original version

Trailer in version for Spain