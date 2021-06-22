Loki’s merchandising could confirm the character of Sophia Di Martino

Warning, this entry may contain major spoilers for the future of the Loki series.

Marvel Studios officially released yesterday the poster of what was the revelation character of the second chapter of “Loki”. That second episode ended with the surprise that the variant of Loki that is wreaking havoc on the Agency of Temporal Variation is a woman played by actress Sophia Di Martino. However, it is up in the air which character we are really facing.

As explained in the series, it would be an alternative version of Loki who is simply a woman. However, as we discussed in our analysis of the episode, the credits for Latin America and Spain placed this character as Sylvie. So is it Lady Loki or is it Sylvie Lushton / Enchantress / Enchantress (not the original Enchantress from the Amora comics)? In the Dark Reign: Young Avengers comics, Lady Loki created this new incarnation of The Enchantress basically out of boredom.

New official merchandising of the series also goes along the lines that it does not seem that we should call the Variant as Lady Loki, a version that appears in the comics when Loki we say that he possesses the body of Lady Sif.

A new pack of two helmets inspired by the “Loki” series, the two crowns, Loki’s and this Variant’s, which we can see on the Zavvi website indicates that these helmets belong to “Loki and Sylvie”. Sylvie’s helmet even has a broken horn, exactly as it appeared in the final moments of the second episode and as can be seen in the official poster released by Marvel. That is, we have other evidence that points to it’s really about sylvie lushton.

In the comics, Sylvie Lushton went to the second version of The Enchantress, that is, she is not the original Enchantress. It first appeared in the 2009 comic Dark Reign: Young Avengers # 1. It is a version of The Enchantress created by the god of deception out of sheer boredom and which he endowed with powers similar to those of the Enchantress. However, Lushton did believe that she was an Asgardian who had been exiled from Asgard.