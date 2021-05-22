Loki’s director says Blade Runner and The Teletubbies were influences for the series

After the success of WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, Marvel fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Loki, a series that will follow the God of Lies in a timeline where he managed to escape justice in 2012 thanks to the Tesseract, but by altering history, he is recruited to the service of the Time Variation Authority.

Although we know little about the plot, it does not seem a coincidence that one of the writers is Michael Waldron, writer of Rick and Morty – 100%, an animated series where the most intelligent scientist in history travels through time and different universes . But beyond Rick and mortyThere are other influences that have surprised fans, which were revealed by director Kate Herron.

According to Herron revealed to EW (via Comic Book), three are the main influences for the show: Blade Runner – 90%, Mad Men and … The Teletubbies. From Blade runner It is logical to expect its influence, since it is one of the most recognized science fiction films in history and its impact on the cyberpunk genre is very great; Mad men is a classic series that appears on several best of the last two decades lists, but most intriguing is the mention of The Teletubbies.

The Teletubbies It was a children’s program that made many adults cringe just by watching its commercials, it was aimed at babies and preschool children and had four main characters, chubby beings with a childish face and each one of a different color. When asked how the three influences fit into Loki, Herron replied that we will have to wait until June 11, and it seems we have no choice, but according to Comic Book fans believe that the influence of The Teletubbies It will be seen on Miss Minutes, the mascot of the Time Variation Authority.

As all fans will recall, the Loki we all know was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, but in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, while the heroes traveled through time in search of the Infinity Stones, the Loki of an alternate timeline managed to escape, and now he will be the one we will see in the Disney Plus series.

Expectations around Loki They are very big, as this is expected to be the series that gives way to the multiverse, something that many believed it would do WandaVision. According to rumors, Loki It could also be connected to Thor: Love and Thunder in more ways than one, but as of yet there is no way to confirm it.

As we’ve mentioned in the past, much of the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe lies in its elasticity, as it can mix so many genres across different storylines that there is enough variety for everyone. Fans of action movies, fantasy, science fiction and martial arts … everyone can find in the franchise a production to their liking. Just take a look at the first heroes they presented, two scientists who acquire superpowers, one with gamma radiation and the other building a super technological suit; a soldier who acquires super strength and fights against the Nazis in World War II, and a mythological god who is at the same time an alien.

Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America and Thor gave way to so many other characters that are loved by millions around the world and continue to captivate us with their adventures. After Loki Marvel Studios is preparing series of Moon Knight, She-Hulk and Ms Marvel, among others, and it is very likely that the new superheroes will reunite in a movie as big as Avengers: Endgame.