Loki’s director explains the villain’s true identity

Spoilers notice for the final episode of the first season of Loki

…

..

.

“Loki” has concluded leaving the multiverse plunged into complete madness. Coupled with this, the man behind the curtain has been revealed. Actor Jonathan Majors made his long-awaited debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the creator of the Agency for Temporal Variation, The One Who Remains. A revelation that however has brought comments from fans because the series itself alludes to the idea that there are evil variants of himself, together with the fact that we know that Majors will play Kang the Conqueror in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ”.

I mean, what character have we seen? He is called The One Who Remains, however, it would be logical to think that he is Kang, of course many point out that his behavior is more reminiscent of when he in the comics is Immortus. What are we facing? This is the question that they have asked the director Kate herron.

Asked by Deadline if Majors was partially Immortus or Kang himself in the season finale, the filmmaker compared the character to Sylvie, another character who combines elements from multiples from the comics:

Kang is the Variant, but he’s not technically Immortus either. It’s a bit like Sylvie, isn’t it? He is a unique character in relation to our history. The one that remains is in the comics, but the version in our series was very different. He is closer to Immortus, but he is a unique character for our story. But Kang is a variant of that character.

In the comics, The One Who Remains is the creator of the TVA and resides in the Citadel of the End of Time. The MCU adapted both elements for the series, but added elements from Kang. Like the character of Majors, The One Who Remains is from the XXX century, the origin of the Immortus comic places his birth in the XXX century as well. Immortus is considered the “final” form of Kang, which coincides with much of the Majors’ dialogue in the season finale. Herron notes that Majors is “closer to Immortus” than He Who Remains in terms of behavior., but it is not quite that character.

To all this, it is further confirmed that Majors voiced the three robotic Time Guardians seen at the end of episode 4.

Something that was really fun for me was that, for example, we hadn’t chosen the voice of the Time Keepers yet, because you already know that ‘The Wizard of Oz’ was our obvious reference, ”says director Kate Herron. I was like, ‘Oh, let’s get Jonathan to do it,’ because he’s an amazing character actor. We sent him the art of all the characters and it was really fun because he sent us all these different voices that he could do for each character, which was great.

Via information | Deadline | EW