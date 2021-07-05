Loki’s director explains references to vampires and titans

The fourth episode of Loki, makes reference to Vampires and Titans; and the series director explained why these references

Loki fans could hear in the fourth chapter of the series, references to vampires and titans. Director Kate Herron spoke to CinemaBlend and clarified what was happening in that scene. Apparently he’s throwing those kinds of MCU questions right at Kevin Feige. “I’d say you’d have to ask Kevin Feige … That’s something with Marvel for sure,” he mused. This is not new to many of Marvel Studios’ new television directors. Either they put something on the show for themselves or they receive instructions from those who make the decisions in the studio. Sometimes both can go in the same direction. But, in Loki’s case, that reference to vampires is too hard to resist due to the fact that Marvel fans are aware that a Blade movie is in development. With that knowledge, you can’t really blame the fanbase for wanting to know what happens to vampires.

The director also talked about it with Sylvie

“Who is a better match for Loki than himself?” Herron wondered. “The whole series is about identity. It’s about him, and he’s on a very different path, and he’s on a different journey. You see things in Sylvie that say, ‘Oh, I’ve been there. I know. what do you feel.’ But she says, ‘Well, I don’t feel that way.’ And I think that was the most fun. She is him, but she is not him. They have had such different life experiences. So from an identity perspective, it was interesting to delve into that. ” She added: “It was just about giving him the space to breathe and delving into him in a way that felt earned.”

Writer Michael Waldron reflected: “That was one of the crucial points of my speech. [para la serie], that there was going to be a love story. We were back and forth for a while, like we really wanted to have this. Does the boy fall in love with another version of himself? Is that too crazy? But in a series that, for me, ultimately is about self-love, self-reflection and self-forgiveness, it seemed right that this would be the first love story. “

What did you think of the fourth episode? Wanting more?