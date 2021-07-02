Loki’s director and writer discuss the relationship between Sylvie and Loki

Spoilers notice for Loki episode 4 titled “Event on the Nexus”

The fourth episode of “Loki” premiered this past Wednesday on the Disney + platform and presented a surprising turn of events. Early in the episode, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) accept their fate in Lamentis and prepare to die in the apocalypse, but a “Nexus Event” allowed the AVT to find them just in time.

The event in question appears to be Loki developing feelings for his Variant self, the self-described Sylvie. It also seemed at the end of the episode that Loki realized his feelings after the chat with Mobius, and when he was apparently going to open up to Sylvie, Ravonna Renslayer came into play and abruptly interrupted the moment. This apparent romance has been a topic of conversation among fans for weeks as it seemed that it was sensed in previous episodes. There is a lot of division among the fans, there are those who support the idea of ​​romance and others who strongly oppose it.

An interview published on the official Marvel website brings us the comments of the main writer behind the series, Michael Waldron, and the director of the six episodes, Kate Herron, in which they explain why the decision makes sense for Loki.

That was one of the axes of my proposal [para la serie]That there was going to be a love story, ”Waldron explains. We had several back and forth over the idea of ​​whether we really wanted this guy to fall in love with another version of himself. Is it crazy? But in a series that, for me, is ultimately about the self-love, self-reflection and forgiveness to myself, it seemed right that this was Loki’s first real love story. The look they share, that moment, [comenzó como] a flourishing friendship —adds the writer referring to the moment seen at the beginning of episode 4 “Event in the Nexus—. So for the first time, they both feel that pang of, ‘Oh, could this be something else? What am I feeling? ‘ They are two beings of pure chaos who are the same person and who fall in love with each other. That’s a straight down branch, and exactly the kind of thing that would terrify TVA. “

As for the director, he referenced that there is literally no one better for Loki than himself:

Who is a better match for Loki than himself? Director Herron explains. The whole series is about identity. It’s about him, and he’s on a very different path, and he’s on a different journey. She sees things in Sylvie that say, ‘Oh, I’ve been there. I know what you feel’. But she’s like, ‘Well, I don’t feel that way.’ And I think that was the most fun. She is him, but she is not him. They have had such different life experiences. So from an identity point of view, it was interesting to dig into that. It was about giving him the space to breathe and go deep into him.

In the interview, Herron also comments that Due to the pandemic, they were able to make changes and improvements. The production is true that it was paralyzed, but they continued working on the series at the editing level, and there they could already detect small flaws. Thus he acknowledges that he realized that “there were some tonal things that were coming to the surface” between Loki and Sylvie that they could explore more deeply.

While we were recording it in the studio, everyone was like, ‘Oh, this [relación] it’s really great. We are going to delve into it. ‘ When we went back to filming, we added or adjusted the scripts basically to [enfatizarlo].

Via information | Marvel.com