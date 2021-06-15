Loki’s connection to Fantastic 4 and Ant-Man 3

MEXICO CITY.

Loki is the third Marvel Studios series for Disney + that is being the home in which Phase 4 of the MCU is taking its first steps. But also many movies will arrive, and some of them will be marked by what will happen in the six chapters of the series starring Tom Hiddleston.

And it is that a single episode has been enough for Loki to present several elements, such as the Temporal Variation Agency or the Guardians of Time that will undoubtedly have a great impact in the future.

During Loki’s arrival at the Temporal Variation Agency, the villain discovers not only what time travel is, but also that it can lead to creation of parallel universes.

Like the previous Phases of the study had as the backbone the plan of Thanos and the Gems of Infinity, everything indicates that future Marvel projects will revolve around the concept of the multiverse.

It is not only that everything in Loki leads one to think that there will be a preview of those multiple universes throughout the series, but that several projects that are in the chapel such as Spider-Man: No Way Home or Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness already they have advanced that will be closely related to alternative realities and parallel universes.

All of this leads fans to wonder who will be the great villain who will act as Thanos and unite the new Avengers to face a common threat. The name that sounds loudest to cover that position is Kang the Conqueror.

According to the comics, this villain, whose presence in Ant-Man 3 has already been confirmed under the face of Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Territory), was born in the 30th century. Seeing that in his time the world had become a hostile place, Kang fought the chaos until annihilate violence on Earth and take over the entire planet.

However, what in its beginnings was a legitimate crusade to achieve peace, soon led to megalomania, causing Kang to want to bend all reality, through a plan that went through conquer all the eras that make up history.

During his adventures in the cartoons, Kang uses the Quantum Realm to travel through time, which could be the point of connection with the microscopic hero played by Paul Rudd. In addition, during the second installment of Ant-Man, the most astute fans were able to see within this Kingdom a strange place that, everything indicates that it will be Chronopolis, the city where the Temporal Variation Agency seen in Loki is located.

To this must be added that all the alarms have jumped after the series starring Hiddleston introduced the character of Ravonna renslayer as part of the AVT, when in the comics, said character is the daughter of King Carelius, a kind of lieutenant to Kang from the XL century.

THE FANTASTIC 4 … AND DOCTOR DOOM?

To further curl the curl, Kang the Conqueror’s real name is none other than Nathaniel Richards, since, in the comics, the villain is descendant of Reed Richards, better known as Mr. Fantastic.

If in the MCU they followed literally what was proposed by the comics, this could mean that the inclusion of Kang in the movies would be opening the door to this team of superheroes and his own villainsAs according to the cartoons, Nathaniel Richards uses technology based on Doctor Doom designs to travel through time.

Finally, Kang has starred in dozens of stories in the comics in which, through time travel, the villain visited multiple parallel realities, which connects perfectly with the new direction that the saga has opted for.

Phase Four has just begun to take its first steps, so it is still too early to know what they will finally use from what is shown in the comics and what will be reimagined for the movies. What can be affirmed, taking into account what has been seen in the productions that have already been released and with what is known about those that are about to do so, is that Marvel has a solid foundation on which to build the future of its universe.