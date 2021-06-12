Loki Writer Reveals If There Are Connections To Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Fans of UCM they have really been enthusiastic about the series. On the one hand, they were the only titles that were released due to the global pandemic, after a decade of having several titles in the cinema a year; and on the other hand, they have been a clear window into the future of the next phase. Although WandaVision caused a lot of controversy for all the unfulfilled expectations that viewers alone created, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stabilized this a bit to emphasize that character development is a priority. The premiere of Loki had those advantages, as the public no longer went crazy with the theories and allowed themselves to accept a new facet of the famous villain.

Only the first episode has been released, but the series starring Tom Hiddleston is already a success. From the grace of seeing the character again feeling superior to the critical moment in which he observed his own death, it is clear that we are facing a very well structured project. Many times it has been confirmed that these programs are part of the new phase of the UCM which was on hiatus for now, but should be on track this year with films like Black Widow and Eternals.

The idea of ​​the Multiverses is long awaited, but also very complicated. In the comics, readers are more likely to forgive the fact that these other universes many times allow to explore characters, repair or reboot stories, and resurrect heroes and villains alike. However, in the cinema it is more complicated. Fans are becoming increasingly attentive and even fussy, and are willing to do the bare minimum to ensure that none of the UCM makes sense. In that sense, Loki has a very complicated task, since Kevin Feige himself had already clarified that it was the most important series at a narrative level for the franchise.

Now, the scriptwriter himself talks about the possible connection to the sequel to Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89%. During an interview for ComicBook.com, Michael Waldron clarified:

I think everyone will have a better idea about that when they are on the other side. I’ll just say that our job and goal from the beginning was to tell an exciting and comprehensive independent story, and at the end of it, we’ll see what we find out.

Waldron added:

From day one we said: “Look, this has to be as vital as a movie.” There was no limit to our imagination, or to what we could or could not do on the part of Disney +. As for us, we were counting the next and most important chapter within the MCU.

It has long been said that the Loki series would have major ramifications for more than one movie in the UCM. In reality, it seems that the Multiversso and whatever cosmic dangers they imply, will be the force to overcome, far surpassing Thanos and his need to balance the universe.

In the series of Loki we were immediately presented with clarity about the possibility of creating other timelines, as well as the true risk involved in these worlds colliding with each other creating absolute chaos. If we add this first step with the revealing title of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and with the fact that Waldron also wrote that script, then the clues should be in piles in future episodes. Of course, we cannot ignore that Spider-Man: No Way Home will include actors who were in past versions of the arachnid. How chaotic will it be to follow this story? Will they do justice to this difficult material?

