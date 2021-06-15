Loki writer addresses non-mention of Phil Coulson’s resurrection

The first episode of “Loki “ brought summaries of important events in Loki’s life. There could not be missing the death of Phil Coulson, of which he was the cause and which caused the Avengers to unite to defeat Loki. However, in that review, nothing was said about the subsequent resurrection that the character has and that gives rise to the series “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD”, something that logically has puzzled the fans.

There are those who have interpreted this omission to a direct confirmation that “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” is not canon in the UCM, and there are those who do not see the biggest problem with this omission because also its meaning, after all, Loki and the Avengers never found out that Coulson was resurrected.

However, since she was so handy with so many interviews, they have raised this question directly with Michael waldron, lead writer for the series “Loki.” When asked if he ever thought of talking about Coulson’s resurrection in Agents of SHIELD, Waldron answered the following:

No, look, that’s another loose thread from the multiverse, maybe. I think the mere fact of seeing the mention of Coulson again, the mere fact that it raises those questions, is exciting.

The fact of using the term “tendril” in English, which we can translate as curl, tendril, thread is what generates some doubt. The writer is blunt in saying that he did not want to address that question, but it is not clear what interpretation to give to the resurrection of Coulson. Basically because Waldron doesn’t seem to know the correct answer either.

This again allows each one to give an interpretation. Some think that this confirms that the events of the series “Agents of SHIELD” happened in another reality / universe; and there are those who think that what they are going to do with the Marvel series is yet to be defined and that is why they have wanted to be lazy in this sense in the “Loki” series. What does seem clear that from Marvel they did not want to enter into addressing this issue, and have preferred to leave it in the air.

Via information | Fandom