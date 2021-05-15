Loki will present an unknown corner of the UCM according to its author

Michael Waldron, showrunner of the Loki series, gave an interview in which he announced his proposal for the program. The series will seek to explore unexplored corners of the marvelita reality.

The series of Loki is less than a month away from its premiere and its creator, Michael waldron, He spoke about what his proposal was at the time of designing it. As seen in the preview and in the images, as well as by the simple fact of being the god of deception, the show is expected to be far from conventional.

“My proposal for the show was kind of a great, crazy, fun adventure back in time,” said the producer. For his part, this in turn referred to the inclusion of the TVA (Time Variation Authority), which seems to be the great highlight of the production.

“TVA is just a whole new world [con] a new cast of characters, and that’s the most exciting thing about the show: building a new corner of the MCU“. Thus, it is expected then that at the head of artists such as Owen wilson, you will find ample new material to explore going forward in the MCU.

In fact, this makes perfect sense, as Loki will be one of the Phase 4 installments that opens the door for the multiverse. While this will focus on temporary travel, Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness Y Spider-Man: No Way Home they will expand the reality of the study.

On the other hand, along with the showrunner’s statements, EW published a new image of the title, in which the protagonist is seen being captured by the temporary regulation entity.

From what is known, Tom Hiddleston will return to the iconic character from Wednesday June 9 on the platform Disney +.