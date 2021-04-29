Loki will face the elimination of reality in his Disney + series

Now that “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” has concluded its six-episode run on Disney +, the next Marvel Studios series to come will be “Loki”, which also recovers a well-known and well-loved character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although in a totally different place and time.

“Loki,” starring Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson, will premiere on June 11, 2021 in Disney +, but unlike the somewhat more heroic Loki who died at the hands of Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War”, this new series focuses on the version of Loki who escaped with the Tesseract in New York during “Avengers: Endgame”, that is, a Loki in its 2012 version.

The trailers have shown the God of Deception in the custody of the TVA (Temporal Variation Agency), who needs Loki to fix the different ramifications in time that he created with his time travel, although for the moment they have preferred not to reveal many more details of what awaits us throughout the six episodes of the series. However, as we know, merchandising advances new nuances and details.

A new Marvel Comics book to be released in November titled Marvel’s Loki: The Art of the Series reveals in its synopsis that Loki faces “elimination of reality” in the upcoming Disney + series, which will lead to having to cooperate. .

Taking it back immediately after Loki steals the Tesseract (again), he finds himself called before the Agency for Temporal Variation, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space, forced to answer for his crimes against the timeline and is It gives a choice: face the elimination of reality or help catch an even greater threat.

This isn’t the first Marvel product to shed light on the Agency of Temporal Variation or what the God might be up to. Recently, a Marvel Legends figure dedicated to the series confirmed that the plot of the series highlighted the importance of maintaining the “sacred timeline” and that the series will return to it “mere moments” after Loki’s escape in “Avengers: Endgame. ”.

Via information | Amazon Marvel’s Loki: The Art of the Series