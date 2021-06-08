Loki will explain the meaning of the horns and they deny Mephisto

The promotional tour of the series “Loki” He continues to leave us headlines, and completing the summary that we brought you yesterday, now we go to another couple of headlines. This series, which premieres tomorrow Wednesday on the Disney + platform, will logically delve a lot into the history of Loki, but it has also said that its events will affect future series and films in the Marvel Universe (how many and which ones in particular are still unknown) .

We have to wait to see what elements the series leaves us, but two ideas already advance us. On the one hand, they completely deny the presence of Mephisto in the series. On the other, he says that on that trip to the interior of Loki they will explain the meaning of the horned helmet that Loki uses.

The “mascot” of the Loki series receives its emojis !! #TVA # MissMinutes # CountdownToLoki pic.twitter.com/1gaBD06Xj2 – Superheroes Blog | Marvel, DC and more | BdS (@blogsuperheroes) June 8, 2021

They deny the wink to Mephisto in the series

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the director of “Loki,” Kate herron, and the scriptwriter Michael waldron they referred to rumors of a connection with Mephisto in the series. This character has been commented on by fans since the series “WandaVision” / “Scarlet Witch and Vision”, and the fact of seeing a certain image (the top one) in one of the promotional advances, sparked the theory. Herron has clarified that the visual reference was not “a nod to that character”:

It’s honestly a very strange coincidence. It’s a genuine reference to Loki: the horns, he was expelled from the sky, that’s what he means. Because we shot that much earlier… I think ‘WandaVision’ should be in post-production when we shot that. I saw all the material on that on the internet and I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be interesting.’ But not, is more relevant to the themes of our series and is not a nod to that character.

Despite everything, the writer Waldron yes he recognized the attractiveness of Mephisto, saying that “It would be interesting if it ever appeared in the UCM”.

The meaning of the horns on Loki’s helmet

A characteristic element of Loki is his horned crown. An element that was present in the 2011 “Thor” movie and that has continued throughout its subsequent appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but its presence has also been reduced. In fact, the helmet underwent a redesign in its appearance in “Thor: Ragnarok” to free more of the head. However, it is not very clear when and why.

For the next solo series we know that the character will wear the horns again, but speaking in a new interview, the actor Tom Hiddleston He commented that there were many doubts around Loki’s use of it. Even by the team itself that they were joining the UCM when working on this series. That is why they decided to delve into this question.

People wanted to know about horns. I remember. There was a question of When does loki wear the horns? Why are you wearing them? Is it a ceremonial thing or are they somehow an extension of some emotional intention? Is it particularly malevolent at such times? It was quite interesting being asked these questions. Everything will clear up in time.

Throughout Loki’s history, that helmet was an Asgardian symbol of the sorcery he wields. So it would be fair to think that, indeed, it serves as a kind of ceremonial element that gives its figure a certain authority and extra power. We will have to wait and see what approach they give to this theme of the series.

Via information | Entertainment Tonight | Murphy’s Multiverse



