Loki will be the series with the most impact in the MCU

Loki’s month has already started. The Disney + series premieres on June 9 and Kevin Feige has already revealed that it will be the fiction that will have the most impact in the MCU.

Loki’s month and week have already started. This June, precisely on the 9th, the series will arrive at Disney + this character who won the affection of the public. After the premieres of WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston’s fiction will be the next to take over from the Marvel series on the streaming platform.

As we warm up for the premiere and bring you our spoiler-free review, Kevin Feige has already revealed some very important details to keep in mind regarding Loki. “It is tremendously important. It may have more impact on the MCU than any of the series so far, “he told Empire. “What everyone thought of WandaVision and was more or less true, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which was more or less true, is even more ‘more or less’ true for Loki.”

As usual, the head of Marvel Studios always gives very ambiguous details about what we can find. But that is in tune with Loki himself. On the other hand, Kevin Feige declared that the God of Deception will undergo a transformation in this Disney + series, his first adventure as a protagonist since he first appeared in Thor just 10 years ago. “After six hours or so, you want to see the characters change and evolve. We do not do these series so that they are not radical, right? ”, Assured the executive.

The meaning of the horns

The Loki series is going to offer us a more concrete answer about the horns that the character always wears. “People wanted to know more about horns. They wondered when Loki wears the horns, why does he wear them. Is it something ceremonial or are they the extension of some emotional intention? Is he particularly evil at such times? It was kind of interesting to be asked these things from outside, I guess, outside of this whole experience. Everything will become clear in time, “explained Tom Hiddleston in an interview with the website Murphy’s Multiverse.

The series can be enjoyed on Disney Plus by following this link.