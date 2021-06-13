Loki will answer many questions about the rules of time travel

Marvel series “Loki” that premiered its first episode this week has gone into style touching from the first moment the question of alternative timelines. This was something that we knew was going to happen in view of it focusing on the version of Loki that got away from 2012. Additionally, the series has introduced to the Temporal Variation Agency, presented as the organization in charge of watching over the sacred timeline.

The promotional materials for the series have advanced that we will see Loki travel through different time periods. Fans of this theme of the travels in the time that is not a simple matter. In fact, many fans criticized some of the answers and ideas that were presented in “Avengers: Endgame” in this regard.

According to the main screenwriter of “Loki,” Michael waldron, the Disney + series answer questions about how time travel worked in “Avengers: Endgame.”

It’s like Endgame sets the stage for what time travel is in the MCU, ”Waldron responds when asked about how the new Marvel series will address the rules of time travel. It was our job to build beyond that and identify, ‘Okay, how does this work? How does it look? Is time travel magical? Is it scientific? Is it designed and marked?

Waldron added that it was vital to the writing team of “Loki.” pose and define questions about time travel as they wrote each episode.

I think the fun of the [Agencia de Variación Temporal] it’s that it takes something extraordinary, like time travel, and puts it in a very heartless way, a kind of bureaucracy. That’s what was exciting for me, as a screenwriter, to take something so magical and turn it into something totally devoid of soul.

Waldron spoke of what complicated it was to follow the different Marvel timelines, explaining:

Throughout our writing room, our boards were covered in timelines. And it’s just, ‘No, time travel works this way.’ ‘No, time travel works this way.’ That was the great challenge of our series, since the [AVT] is an organization that literally manages and controls all the time, we had to define what is time for them and what is time in the UCM. How does it move? What is time travel? How does it work?.

The “Loki” writers room had to define what a broken law of time was within the world of Loki and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.

We have six episodes. People will have a week between each of them to analyze them. I would say to our screenwriters: ‘Look, guys, they’re going to put our feet in the fire. We have to make this as tight as possible, so it can withstand a week of scrutiny on each episode.

Via information | Collider