Loki will air on Wednesdays from June 9

The production of “Loki” It has accelerated in recent days through new trailers and statements that advanced the premiere of the Disney + series for next June 11. However, we have had an important novelty in this regard since apparently The Adventures of the God of Lies will air on a Wednesday and not a Friday.

Announced through the official Disney + account by Tom Hiddleston himself, it has been confirmed that the series changes its air date and will reach our devices as of June 9. In the video, Hiddleston appears commenting on how in the Marvel intros “Loki is left out despite being also heroic” and ends up saying that “Wednesdays are the new Fridays.”

This change may be motivated by the recent premiere of “The Bad Remittance”, the Star Wars animated series that already occupies the space on Fridays and will do so for weeks, overlapping with the premiere of the Marvel villain series. This way, fans can have their weekly ration of Marvel and Star Wars without the added bonus of having to organize to see one or the other.

The series returns to action immediately after Loki steals the Tesseract (again) in “Avengers: Endgame.” The villain is called before the Agency for Temporal Variation, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space, forced to answer for his crimes against the timeline and is given a choice: face the elimination of reality or help catch an even bigger threat. Premiere June 9 on Disney +.