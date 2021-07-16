Loki: Tom Hiddleston talks about the second season and thanks fans for the success of the series – Tomatazos

The end of Loki – 96% continues to resonate with fans, because it was not only the end of the most crazy and ambitious Marvel Studios series, but the beginning of a new stage for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the beginning of the multiverse. Fans followed the adventures of the God of Lies for six weeks when he encounters an organization dedicated to keeping the “sacred timeline” in order, and then joins a variant of himself seeking to overthrow the Authority of Variation. Temporary.

Finally, in episode 6, titled “All the time. Always ”, we discovered that a character who is identified as the One Who Remains is the one who created the TVA and decided that there should be a single timeline to avoid a new war like the one that ravaged the multiverse in the past. When Sylvie takes the life of the mysterious character, we see how the sacred timeline expands into numerous branches that give rise to other branches, each one a new universe.

The only thing we know is that there will be a second season, will the single timeline be restored or will peace be achieved between the universes? It seems that we will be left with the doubt, since Tom Hiddleston (The Night Manager – 93%, Scarlet Peak – 71%, Kong: Skull Island – 76%) did not want to give details (if you already know them) about what we will see in the second part of Loki. These were his words in an interview with Marvel.com:

I’m so thankful that we were able to do season 1, I still can’t process that we’re going to do it again. I am so excited about the possibilities. We are already in discussions. Very, very, very deep discussions. I can’t wait to get started.

He also thanked for the good reception that the series had in recent weeks:

I want to thank the audience because without the audience, we couldn’t do a season 2. I hope season 1 was full of surprises. And I think season 2 will be filled with even more.

At the moment the knowledge we have about the future of the multiverse is null, but what we can assure is that the rumors and the information already confirmed suggest that Spider-Man: No Way Home will be the first movie where we see the consequences of Loki . Since last year rumors of the return of Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (Until the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%) in the Spider-Men roles they played in the past; So far it has not been confirmed, but at least we already know that we will have the same Doctor Octopus, played by Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%) in Spider man 2, so the actor confessed in an interview.

Then the most logical thing is that it is in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where we see the effects of the multiverse in the official timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this film will appear Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, who was the protagonist of her own series, WandaVision – 95%, and she was revealed as the most powerful superhero in the entire franchise.

Another production where it seems that we will see its effects is What If …?, an exclusive animated series from Disney Plus that will show alternative versions of the superheroes we know. Previously it was believed that they were only hypothetical universes, but with the birth of the multiverse it becomes clear that they are universes that exist in parallel to the MCU. This was what Hiddleston declared on the matter in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:

I am intrigued because I have not seen the whole thing [What If…?]. And I know they got everyone in the Marvel universe to give their characters a voice … And it’s going to lay the foundation for a lot of things in the MCU, which, of course, I don’t know anything about.

