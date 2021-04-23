Loki: Tom Hiddleston is so good that his producer waits for more seasons – Tomatazos

Just today finished Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, but don’t forget there are half a dozen Marvel series on the way this year alone. The next to be released will be Loki. The show is one of the most anticipated and the producer of it has revealed that the work of the British Tom Hiddleston with the character has been so good that they are already thinking about more seasons to continue with their picaresque adventures.

In an interview with IndieWire, the producer Nate moore, vice president of production and development, explained that, unlike WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki It is not a series that runs out in a single season. What’s more, Tom Hiddleston He has managed to give the character more depth, in such a way that, according to him, there is room to continue exploiting the God of Mischief in many more episodes:

I think a lot of Loki’s story is really irreverent and clever and cool, but it also lends itself to multiple seasons in a way where it’s not a one-shot thing. Tom HiddlestonI think he’s doing some of his best work on that show. It’s really amazing. I think about the great things he’s done, but this show is going to show different aspects and the true scope of his record. That’s something about the show that I think will surprise a lot of people.

Loki, as you surely remember, caused turbulence in the timelines when, during Avengers: Endgame – 95%, escaped from New York with the Space Gem. Trailers for the series have revealed that, at some point, he will be captured by the Time Variation Authority, an organization dedicated to protecting the integrity of the various realities of the multiverse. And it will be in their custody that the villain must help them restore the chaos he caused.

There are really few official details about the series. Fans speculate that the show’s villain will be not one, but several alternate versions of the character that include Lady Loki and exist in other realities. That is, Hiddleston will have to fight or combat the plans that a different version of himself has. Perhaps that is why the producer talks about different aspects and a great record of the actor to make more than one interpretation of the character.}

Unlike the two series that we have already seen, Loki will be the first that will play with space environments and in other dimensions and will move away from what concerns Earth. Although the events that will take place in his adventure are canon, it has not been specified with which other Marvel movies or shows he will be related. Perhaps we can look forward to news about Thor: Love and Thunder, as both characters are familiar and take place in the cosmic regions of the MCU.

Many doubts and few answers at the moment. What we have for sure is that the first season of Loki will arrive on June 11 on Disney Plus and consists of six episodes that, supposedly, will be the first foray of the saga in the field of criminal thrillers. Either way, it’s just over a month to decide whether or not we want more of the rogue villain turned antihero.

