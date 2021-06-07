‘Loki’ to explain Marvel’s time travel chaos

The Loki series is about to premiere on Disney Plus to answer a good number of questions that Avengers: Endgame (2019) left in its wake. After all, the film bases its effectiveness on the story’s ability to develop multiple timelines in parallel. And not all of them had a satisfactory explanation or conclusion.

What happened to the Thor who lost the Mjölnir when the one who came from the future summoned the hammer? How many things happened once Steve Rogers decided to stay with Peggy Carter? The temporary and dimensional ruptures caused by Loki’s escape are not the only ones that TVA should deal with in the series.

If Steve Rogers tried to avoid the appearance of multiverses, Loki went exactly the opposite way. And between the two there is a connection that sustains the entire approach of phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Will the series have responsibility for amend the wrongs caused by the numerous stories intertwined with each other?

It is possible that even some of the moments most debated by fans can be reconstructed. Time and time again, specialized forums and social networks have been filled with unanswered questions. How did the elderly Steve Rogers get into Sam and Bucky’s timeline, if it was supposed to be another alternate reality?

Is there an explanation for what could have happened in a universe where the Loki escaped from Thor’s custody? And what could have happened in another in which Steve Rogers knew that Bucky was alive? Loki, who apparently will have to be part of the TVA, may be in charge of reworking the reality of Marvel in the best possible way.

Paper, pencil to follow Loki’s journey

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the fickle villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) reprises his role as the God of Deception in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron is directing it and Michael Waldron is the main screenwriter.

In Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark’s theory is based on the Quantum Realm allowing time travel. That trip, moreover, can be controlled; but it doesn’t change the future. So it is not about going to a point in time to modify what will happen. In reality, the intention is to find the fissures that allow to sustain the probabilities of what may happen.

This being the case, the fissure to be found was to allow obtaining the infinity stones and creating a glove that could allow to reverse Thanos snap. But not everything is as simple as that. The Ancient One herself has already tried to explain to Bruce Banner the quality of the danger of such a risky action.

Missing one of the stones could cause a temporary break, which in turn could cause a divergence. So Bruce must have promised that each stone would be disposed of exactly where it was stolen. And so it was done.

But in the middle of the race against the clock – and this time it is literal – the problems are several and more complicated. Loki’s escape created a network of new temporal branches. But there are also all the cracks, which with or without intention, created the constant comings and goings of time. One of her of considerable importance.

Steve Rogers returned one of the gems, but decided not to return and its very presence caused a divergence. The big question at the time of the film’s release was whether Steve created a breakup or whether he was always married to Peggy. In other words, if everything happened on the same timeline. Even screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely couldn’t answer the question.

It is at this point that Loki could clarify what exactly happens, by the simple resource of resorting to the TVA resources. The character, who according to the progress will be captured and classified as a “variant”, has the duty to repair the broken lines.

Only yours or will you end up exploring all the ones that were created during the events of Endgame? From that perspective, the show’s plot could show what happened to Steve, and where and when the divergence began.

Between the subtleties of time

Another question that the Lok series could answer is why the god of lies is considered a threat and not Steve Rogers. Basically, they both did something similar. Although of course, you have to admit that Loki went much further than Captain America.

However, if the work of the TVA is to monitor any temporary breakHowever small or large it may be, the series will have to answer another question. Was Steve Rogers’ decision overlooked, forgiven, or ignored? Does the agency intervene only in case of need or appreciable change?

It could be argued that Steve’s decision did not influence specific events in the story. But at least, it caused both a younger version and the older one, coming from the future, to coexist in the same space and time. That’s possible? Whatever the answer, it is clear that the TVA can, and certainly will.

One of the high points of the Loki series is the possibility of explaining how the multiverse will work in the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For now, there are advertisements and innuendo, but with a character traveling online, the explanation is most likely concrete.

The explanation of time travel, the multiverse and the possibilities that both offer to future stories are of considerable importance. Both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home will play on that premise.

So it is necessary to clarify its rules. So Loki and his adventures in search of a way to escape TVA surveillance will surely be more than just an anecdote in a larger universe. And without a doubt, an open door to a whole new journey through the enormous and increasingly complex world of Marvel.

