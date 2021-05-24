‘Loki’: Time for Glory in New Action-Packed Trailer

There is less and less left for ‘Loki’, the new Marvel series for Disney + to debut on the streaming platform. It will be on June 9 when Tom Hiddleston’s character returns, adoptive brother of Thor and God of Mischief, and a new teaser (for now in English only) introduces us to more about his mission for the agency Authority of Temporal Variation (AVT), an organization charged with monitoring the timeline and the multiverse. This teaser is titled ‘Clock’ and includes several action scenes and the appearance of his iconic daggers.

The clock runs against Loki, and that is that time will be a key factor in the plot of the series. Recall that the character died in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ at the hands of Thanos, but when The Avengers travel in time to prevent the click that eliminated half the universe, an earlier version of Loki has the opportunity to take the Tesseract. Now, and after Thanos has been defeated, the AVT recruits him to fix the mess he has caused by altering the timelines. The concept of the multiverse will also be very important in future projects of the company for the cinema such as’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, but also for the animation in ‘Marvel’s What If .. .? ‘, so’ Loki ‘could be key to establishing the entire near future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tenth anniversary

2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the premiere of ‘Thor’, that is to say, a decade since Hiddleston will incarnate the character for the first time. Since then he has given life to Loki going from villain to hero in ‘The Avengers’, ‘Thor: The Dark World’, ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and some video games, but it is the first time he leaves the shadow of his brother (Chris Hemsworth in fiction) to stay all the leading role.

In the series, alongside Hiddleston, Owen Wilson will appear as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. We will also see Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Erika Coleman. The first season of ‘Loki’ will have 6 episodes and premieres on Disney + on June 9 weekly.