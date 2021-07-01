Loki: this could be the true villain of the series – .

The fourth episode of Loki – 96% have restored the lost forces and brought us several surprises that make fans want to know all the possible secrets. Loki’s journey has been dramatic and exciting, but the final twist of the latest episode adds an extra note to his grades. Faced with the new revelations, fans wonder who the villain of the series is, as there is still no certainty about his name. In networks an interesting theory emerges that could lead to the truth. Watch out for spoilers below.

The most recent episode of Loki She explains that Sylvie is indeed a Loki from Asgard and that since she was a child she was arrested by the Temporal Variation Authority; What is intriguing is that the event in the nexus that led to his abduction and the reestablishment of his timeline has not been explained. Loki and Sylvie are eventually caught by TVA agents and later questioned for their actions; shortly after they move to the room of the Guardians of Time only to discover that they are a sham, a trio of robots managed by someone we do not know.

Now The Hollywood Reporter shares an interesting theory about who may be pulling the strings from the bottom of things. It would be The Beyonder, a well-known character in comics, a cosmic entity representative of the sum of the entire multiverse that takes human form and is responsible for kidnapping heroes and villains to lock them up in Battleword, an intermingled world, an area in the space-time that is highlighted by the meeting and destruction of many collapsed universes. Why does The Hollywood Reporter think The Beyonder is behind it?

The answer to the above is found in the post-credit scene. Before Loki confesses his feelings to Sylvie, and that it is still not known if it is romantic love or just a feeling of affection, respect and admiration for “himself” (+20 in self-esteem), he is pruned by Ravonna, a fact that scandalized fans on social media. But the later scene shows us Loki’s awakening in a new realm, encountering other versions of himself: Classic Loki, Worthy Loki, Kid Loki, and Lizard Loki. It is not them, but the environment that seems to be the answer to the possible existence of The Beyonder, and it is that this new place to which the protagonist has been sent could be Battleworld. We will have to find out next week.

The post-credits scene of the fourth chapter has become an interesting twist that will ensure good reproduction numbers to Loki for the next installment. The question of who is the real villain remains in the air, with some in networks thinking that maybe it is Loki himself, but a much more intelligent and all-powerful version that somehow managed to take control of the timeline. Nothing is certain for now. After being a villain or an antihero for so long, will our protagonist have the opportunity to be the winner of his own story and the best version of himself?

The next chapter of Loki It will arrive on the Disney Plus platform on July 7 and a couple of days later we will have the cinema premiere of Black Widow – 89%, the first Marvel Studios film in the new stage. After a 2020 without MCU content, the company is quite clear that it wants to be the best in Hollywood and will not stop until it takes its products to the highest place.

