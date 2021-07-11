Loki: There were no limits for the cameos and easter eggs of episodes 5 and 6, says the writer – Tomatazos

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has raised endless possibilities for each of the characters that have already had their place on the screen, as well as those who seemed to only remain in some corner of the comics. Now that the original Marvel Studios and Disney Plus series have been running since the beginning of the year, the opportunities have grown even more than anyone would have imagined.

WandaVision – 95% brought the witch Agatha Harkness to the scene, while Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% put on the table two new versions of Captain America after the farewell of Steve Rogers at the end of Avengers: Endgame – 95%; these were Wyatt Russell and Sam Wilson’s US Agent including the shield and colors to his classic Falcon suit. Now that Loki – 96% is about to reach its final episode, the writers did not limit themselves to play with all the possibilities they had at their disposal.

Being the first character to officially travel between timelines and meet different variants of himself, the madness has been present, especially in the fifth chapter. Prior to the premiere of the series starring Tom Hiddleston, director Kate Herron and writer Michael Waldron commented that the show would not be based on any particular comic, however, they would take advantage of various characters from graphic novels about the god of deception. .

Being a story wrapped in madness and confusion, it was Kevin Feige himself who told the creatives not to be afraid to explore the depths of the character and exploit his very essence, keeping in mind that this series should be the thing. rarest possible to make it a unique product that would open more doors within the MCU. It was episode 5 in particular that brought many more variants of Loki willing to betray themselves, which meant an opportunity to go even further than Lady Loki when it came to Loki variants.

During an interview for ., Waldron assured that they did not have any limits for the cameos and references that would take a place in the last chapter, and that they will still arrive for the closing next Wednesday.

No. I mean, there were very few “no’s” in this whole process. I think you can say it. It was just the brainstorming: ‘What’s up with this?’ “This could be great.” Anything that you couldn’t get into could be included elsewhere later. Therefore, I hesitate to go into too much detail.

Beyond the president Loki, the lizard Loki, Kid Loki, Classic Loki and all the others who made an appearance, there were many other details that made reference to the old Avengers comics. One of them was shared by James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%; The filmmaker recalled an old tweet he had published in 2015 in which he said he was excited for Thanos’s helicopter to appear in the MCU, and in the last episode of the current Marvel series it was already witnessed.

Nor should we forget Throg who appeared inside a jar and is presumed to appear again with the voice of Chris Hemsworth, in addition there was a small nod to the Living Court, a cosmic entity. Finally, as has become customary in these series, theories also began to emerge about the possible relationship of the TVA with the Quantum Kingdom, which would also lead to a possible connection with Ant-Man: Quantumania.