‘Loki’ teaser confirms that the god of lies is a cosmic mistake

There are just a few days left until the premiere of Loki on Disney Plus, which promises to be one of the greatest success series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe –with the permission of WandaVision–.

While we wait for the first chapter of the series, Disney is gradually reeling off the details of the series. One that, by the way, aims to become the lever that fully opens the new in phase 4 of Marvel and the multiverses. The events of WandaVision and the upcoming events in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have already made the franchise’s intentions clear. But it will be the time travel that will be discussed in Loki that will set a decisive pattern.

Be that as it may, the god of mischief will capture our full attention for the next few weeks. And according to the latest teaser of the Disney Plus series, everything indicates that we will have a more intimate view of Loki. He already conquered viewers in his appearance in Thor. He also convinced with his comings and goings through all the plot arcs: the villain, the hero, the brother, the vengeful and, finally, the one who sacrifices himself.

According to the teaser for the series, Loki is a cosmic bug. Way in which the TVA, the organization in charge of controlling the timelines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, refers to the god of lies. They need know who he is and what he is like. That is the only way to define the popular character. At least for Hunter B-15.

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the fickle villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) reprises his role as the God of Deception in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron is directing it and Michael Waldron is the main screenwriter.

See Loki on Disney Plus

And he is right, at least in the section of Loki that Disney Plus has wanted to show, we see the character in his best moments: crossing time lines, causing problems and seeking to be the protagonist of all the scenes. Yes, also as president. His entry on TVA will show us the evolution of the character, a similar one to that experienced in all the films in the saga, and also the internal debates that have defined one of the best Marvel characters. Now, everything indicates that we will know something more about his motivations.

