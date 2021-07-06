Loki: Sophia DiMartino says it was very important to make the character bisexual – Tomatazos

We are two weeks away from seeing the outcome of Loki – 96%. The adventure through time of one of Marvel’s most mischievous characters still has surprises to give fans. One that has already offered, and has been very well received, is that the show finally makes it explicit that the antihero played by Tom Hiddleston is bisexual. His coming out is something that was very important to Sophia Di Martino, an actress who plays a female version of the God of Mischief.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress Sophia DiMartino, who plays Sylvie, explained that she was delighted to be part of the scene in which Loki confirms that he is bisexual. For her, who gives life to an alternate version of the character and who also has this sexual orientation, it is nice to be part of a series that takes seriously the representation of people who rarely see themselves on screen:

The importance of this happening at Marvel is enormous. It is of enormous importance to me and to many people. The representation is very powerful and it is something that we have been waiting for a long time. I am so proud to have been a part of finally Loki’s coming out.

The actress’s words are very similar to those of Kate Herron, the director of the series. Just when the third episode was published, in which it is revealed that Loki has had an interest in both princes and princesses, the director took to Twitter how important it was for her to make this fact explicit, since she is also bisexual and is something that is you can find in the comics of the character, so it was time to bring him to the screen.

The release of that episode coincided with the week of International LGBT + Pride Day which brought more attention to it. With this, Loki joins a small number of characters from the Marvel saga that are part of it, so it is only a small step towards a more representative franchise, but he is the first main character to make it explicit, since in other cases, such as Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) it has hardly been suggested.

Disney, across all of its major franchises, has a long history of queerbaiting, the practice of advertising a character as LGBT only to have him in a short cameo or scene which he can then cut to better suit international markets where such an appearance might. cost him the family ranking and, with it, a good part of the box office. It remains to be seen if the representation of Loki’s bisexuality stays in that brief scene or if at some point it is explored in greater depth.

Loki – 96%, consisting of six episodes, will have their season finale in two weeks. It is known that the series will have important implications in the plot of the next films, for that of dealing with time variants and, possibly, the multiverse. After this show, the Marvel series is expected to continue with What if?, an animated episode show that has no release date yet.

