Loki: Sophia Di Martino doesn’t want us to call her character “Lady Loki”

One of Loki’s most shocking moments – 96% was when the identity of the variant of the protagonist they were chasing was revealed and we found out that it was a female version of the character. Everyone assumed at that moment that it was Lady Loki. Later when in the third chapter it was revealed that her name is Sylvie, everyone assumed that it was some version of Sylvie Lushton, who is the second person to be known as Enchantress.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

This character is played by the English actress Sophia Di Martino. In a recent interview with Variety, she revealed that her character is neither. She has said that it is a completely new creation made especially for the Disney Plus series. However, he did admit that Tom Hiddleston’s performance served as a reference to create Sylvie, but he had every intention of making it clear that he is an independent character, despite being a variant:

I watched her performance, but tried not to be overly influenced by her. Sylvie has a completely different background than Loki. She is a different person and that was really important to us from the beginning. When director Kate Herron told me the idea when I finally got the job, and she was allowed to tell me more about it, it was completely clear to me that Sylvie was Sylvie. And she is not Lady Loki from the comics. I mean, the show is inspired by the comics, but it’s a whole new backstory within a whole new story. And so I wanted to make her my own character. You’re going to see that at times throughout the show, Tom and I are going to do similar things, like the fact that our physical qualities are similar or when they watch our choreographed fight scenes. We are going to be reflections of each other. And all of that is going to be intentional. And the rest was done, in a way, as we went along.

You may also like: Loki: director says the most important thing for her was to make the character bisexual

It is interesting to reflect on the fact that a version of another temporality of a character can be someone else entirely. It’s interesting that they did this using Loki. Her abilities to change her appearance really help make this clearer.

On the other hand, it is interesting that they did not have the same magical abilities. Speaking of which, Comic Book recently spoke with Kate Herron, the director of the series, she spoke in detail that one of her main intentions is to display Loki’s magical abilities. Now we know that he was not talking about a single Loki when he said that:

Yes. I think that for me … I was very excited to be able to show more of her magic in the series because I think that it has to be seen only 79 minutes in all the MCU films and obviously restricted to two hours and there is a lot that happens in those tapes in which it comes out, so you can’t show that much. And I thought, ‘Well, if we’re going to have six hours, we have to push it to its limit and see what else you can do.’ So yes. I would definitely say that the joy of our series lies in that it is unique in the sense that we are starting with the Avengers Loki, so it has not gone through that incredible journey that it has been on in the other MCU movies, but with that [en mente], we’re putting it in this new corner of the MCU. He is like chaos and an institution. I don’t know how that’s going to blend together, but I think it’s fun to just see a character that is loved and familiar to us, but a very different setting, nature, and upbringing. It’s fun to see how he’s going to react to this new world we’ve put him in.

Do not leave without having read: Loki: chapter 3 suggests the arrival of Silver Surfer and Annihilus to the MCU