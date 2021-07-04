Loki: Sophia Di Martino becomes IMDb’s most popular actress

It is well known that Marvel has the power to catapult its actors into the most coveted stars in Hollywood and even the most sought after in other films. From the first film that belongs to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93%, it was noted the power that the study has in reviving the career of Robert Downey Jr., when it seemed that he was already dead after his conflicts with addictions.

It is impossible to deny that, since Loki’s first appearance in 2011 in Thor – 77%, Tom Hiddleston’s popularity grew exponentially, making him one of the most beloved characters – and actors -, in addition to opening the doors of Hollywood to star in other types of films, as well as plays and series in England. When it came time to welcome the Disney Plus series, new characters arrived that won the hearts of the public.

In WandaVision – 95%, in addition to featuring the return of Darcy and Jimmy Woo, also joined the MCU Kathryn Hahn in the endearing role of Agatha Harkness, Wanda’s lovable neighbor who turned out to not have the best of intentions, who also won some accolades for his villain, as well as his fight scene with Elizabeth Olsen. Now with Loki – 96% it was time for Sophia Di Martino’s popularity to increase.

After the actress had small roles like in Yesterday – 80%, was chosen to give life to one of the variants of the God of deception, and although at first she painted to be the bad one of the story, her permanence on the screen has shown that there are still more things regarding the guardians of the sacred timeline and that she has been judged unfairly. In addition, it has revealed for the first time a romantic interest in the character of Hiddleston that has not been seen before in this universe.

Sylvie’s role has become so pivotal that her popularity grew faster than anyone would have imagined, and the proof of this is that she is now number one on IMDb’s STARmeter, where every actor is placed in a put according to the behavior of the audience, that is, the number of times that the name has been searched on the network is counted, which means that it has managed to attract the attention of the public.

In a list of more than six million names, Sofia is in first place, leaving Tom Hiddleston in the room. It is worth mentioning that this speaks more about the impact of the program, since several of the cast members are in the first 100 places such as Owen Wilson, who is in position 50 despite being the best known actor of the series since years before the Scarlet Summit co-star – 71%.

In eleventh place is Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who plays Judge Renslayer, who had a plot twist; in position 23 is Sasha Lane, Cazadora C-20, and in 92 is Tara Strong, who has a long career as a voice actress and in this project gives voice to Miss Minutes.