Loki series premieres and Disney reveals villain is gender-fluid

It makes perfect sense considering that the character can become whatever he wants. Now, I know that the Marvel universe has some complicated timelines, there are characters that die, then they return and so on. So in the series it is placed before everything seen in Infinity War. We see the antihero in the post-Avengers era: Endgame when the Tesseract was stolen. He he.

Here Loki is traveling back in time after the Avengers captured him. To the fans’ surprise, they will see the Loki’s most emotional and vulnerable side. So much so that the internet ended in tears after watching the series on Disney Plus.

Every Wednesday you will see a new episode of Loki on the streaming platform. So get ready to get hooked on the Tom Hiddleston character.