Loki: Second episode could confirm fan theory and hints for a new one (SPOILERS) – Tomatazos

After Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% allowed fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to relax for a few weeks, as there was no need to speculate on complicated theories, Loki – 96%, the new series for Disney Plus, has once again impacted the imagination of Marvel fans, who are more than surprised by the second episode.

Starring Tom Hiddleston (Thor: Ragnarok – 92%, Kong: Skull Island – 76%, The Scarlet Summit – 71%), in his now iconic role as the God of Deception, Loki follows the protagonist on an adventure of time travel, secret agencies and alterations in the events of the universe that we all already know, for What of the three MCU series that have premiered on the streaming platform of the House of Mickey Mouse, this could be the one that has the most repercussions on what will be presented in the next films of the franchise.

Set moments after Avengers: Endgame – 95%, the series shows Loki escaping the Avengers with the Space Stone only to be captured by a strange police squad. He soon discovers that there is a Temporal Variation Authority (TVA), charged with maintaining the order of a single timeline predetermined by a trio of gods. When a threat begins to annihilate the agents of this organization, one of them named Mobius, played by Owen Wilson (Bliss – 47%, Extraordinary – 85%), decides to recruit the God of Deception to find the person behind these criminal acts.

After playing with the viewers’ minds in the first episode, apparently, in the second chapter, fans will be able to see who is behind the Evil Loki who has committed murders over time. If you are not up to date with the Marvel series, we recommend not reading further, because spoilers are coming.

From the looks of things, the series’ villain appears to be actually Lady Loki, confirming a longtime fan theory that has been bouncing around the internet after it emerged that Sophia Di Martino had been cast for a mysterious paper.

After the launch of the second episode of the show, Lady Loki began to be trending on Twitter. In addition, a new theory began to sound and it is that it seems that this villain is actually Enchantress, a well-known character from the Thor comics. That theory is reinforced by her line about not wanting to be called ‘Loki’ and also by what appears to be an inadvertent revelation in the Spanish version of the credits. Di Martino is listed as Sylvie and the full name of the Young Avengers version of Enchantress is Sylvie Lushton.

While this could be another writers ‘strategy to play with viewers’ minds, the reality is that fans went completely nuts on Twitter with the recent revelations and theories. Here are some of the most prominent tweets in this regard:

#loki spoilers // I love how they kept up with the horned helmet on Lady #Loki already love her.

#loki spoilers //

i love how they kept in the horned helment on lady #loki i lover her already pic.twitter.com/XmhMRYZhH0 – rae ⧗ (@kingvalkryie_) June 16, 2021

#loki spoilers // Lady Loki shapeshifting every few minutes:

#loki spoilers

lady loki changing forms every few minutes: pic.twitter.com/P29OsW7f2Q – kae (@wcndanats) June 16, 2021

Did Lady Loki just create the multiverse or am I reading everything wrong? #Loki #LokiWednesdays.

Did lady Loki just creat the multiverse or I’m reading all thus wrong? #Loki #LokiWednesdays pic.twitter.com/gwk15SAWjt – Mia🌸👻 (@notyaregularhoe) June 16, 2021

cw // #Loki SPOILERS Wanda and Lady Loki Affecting both the multiverse and the timeline.

cw // #Loki SPOILERS

Wanda Lady Loki

Affecting both the multiverse and the timeline pic.twitter.com/VDFDEeucZR – Ren (@wandasolsen) June 16, 2021

I think “Lady Loki” is actually Sylvie Lushton (Enchantress). I only say that because she has blonde hair, similar powers and was also asked not to refer to her as Loki, which was very questionable .. But I could be wrong.

I think that “Lady Loki” is actually Sylvie Lushton (Enchantress). I only say that cause she has blond hair, similar powers and also was asked to not be referred to as Loki which was very questionable #tome. But I could be wrong pic.twitter.com/6aw0fZW05N – peter danvers-wu 🔮 (@ chewiedanvers2) June 16, 2021

#Loki spoilers. Waiting. "Lady Loki" she said she didn't want to be called Loki. What if this variant of Loki is blonde because she's Sylvie Lushton, aka a version of Enchantress in the comics that Loki created?

#Loki spoilers

Wait. "Lady Loki" said that she didn't want to be called Loki. What if this Loki variant is blonde because she is Sylvie Lushton, aka a version of the Enchantress in the comics which Loki created? pic.twitter.com/z30mkIIckK – Cade ☀️ LOKI SPOILERS (@LokiSnakes) June 16, 2021

