Loki reveals the biggest secret of the Marvel Studios series

The Loki series is full of secrets and mysteries, but now they have revealed one of the most interesting, although they have left more unknowns along the way.

Since the series of Loki from Marvel studios on Disney Plus have kept us intrigued about what are the Guardians of Time. Until now they had counted that they were three very powerful beings who created the TVA (Time Variation Authority) in order to secure the sacred timeline. But, we had only seen them in an animated video.

But in the fourth episode of Loki have revealed the appearance of Guardians of Time and furthermore they are not what they really appear to be.

Attention SPOILERS.

Until now we thought that the Guardians of Time were beings that kept the timeline so that there would not be a multidimensional war. Therefore, when someone created a variation in space / time the TVA he acted and corrected it. But now they have shown that there is something more behind it. Since the three huge beings are just puppets. Something we discover when Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) he cuts off the head of one of them and instead of blood we can see that it is a robot. Is that why they put so much emphasis on not passing androids inside the TVA?

Now we have found out that there is something else behind all this. Although, for now they have not revealed it. Luckily, there are two episodes left of the series Loki more so that they tell us the whole truth. What theories do you have about what will happen from now on? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

Hopefully the end of the series leaves us all satisfied and we can enjoy this mysterious story full of secrets. The two remaining episodes of Loki will premiere on the next two Wednesdays in the Disney Plus streaming platform that can be accessed through this link.

