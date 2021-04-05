Loki releases new trailer before its premiere in June – Tomatazos

At this point there is no doubt that the Marvel Cinematic Universe series for Disney Plus have been a great success; WandaVision – 95% surprised with their originality and ingenuity, while Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% have left everyone speechless with their action scenes, which although made for the small screen, seem worthy of reaching the cinema. Loki will be the third series for the streaming platform and almost two months after its premiere, Marvel has released an exciting new trailer.

The new show follows Thor’s brother after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role to re-enact his own as the MCU’s most charming villain. In this series, Loki is in the alternate timeline version created by the Avengers heist in Endgame, when the brother of the God of Thunder used the Tesseract to escape custody.

Michael Waldron created the series for Marvel and is the lead writer, while Kate Herron directs the six-episode season. In addition to Hiddleston, the show also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Erika Coleman.