Loki Releases New Trailer Ahead Of June Premiere

At this point there is no doubt that the Marvel Cinematic Universe series for Disney Plus have been a great success; WandaVision – 95% surprised with their originality and ingenuity, while Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% have left everyone speechless with their action scenes, which although made for the small screen, seem worthy of reaching the cinema. Loki will be the third series for the streaming platform and almost two months after its premiere, Marvel has released an exciting new trailer.

The new show follows Thor’s brother after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston (Thor: Ragnarok – 92%, Kong: Skull Island – 76%) resumes his role to re-enact his own as the most charming villain in the MCU. In this series, Loki is in the alternate timeline version created by the Avengers heist in Endgame, when the brother of the God of Thunder used the Tesseract to escape custody.

Michael Waldron created the series for Marvel and is the lead writer, while Kate Herron directs the six-episode season. In addition to Hiddleston, the show also stars Owen Wilson (Bliss – 47%, The French Chronicle), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Beyond The Lights – 82%), Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku (The Escape, Lovecraft Country – 100%, Richard E. Grant (Wah-Wah – 53%), Sasha Lane (Sounds of the Heart – 91%, American Sweetness – 79% and Erika Coleman.

The official synopsis of the show doesn’t reveal much of the plot of the show, but it does make one thing clear, Loki will return with his charm and, of course, his antics. In this new show, Thor’s evil brother is brought to the mysterious organization Time Variance Authority after stealing the Cosmic Cube during the events of Avengers: Endgame – 95% and travels through time altering human history while manipulating it. Here is what the official synopsis says:

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the fickle villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) reprises his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is the lead writer. It debuts on Disney + on June 11, 2021.

Based on the little that has been revealed, this new show will have more similarities with WandaVision what with Falcon and the Winter Soldier in the sense that it will seek to surprise the fans in each episode and thanks to the time travel factor, it will surely be something amazing.

The visual effects supervisor Brad parker hinted in an interview that fans should expect the unexpected (via ComicBook.com), as Loki is a series that will seek to defy expectations

Well that’s all I can say, it’s a crazy ride! That is another project that will defy expectations in many ways. It has been a lot of fun. He’s been on my hit list to work on a Marvel project, and Loki is just great. It’s great, and there are so many amazing things that are going to happen in every episode. I can’t wait for people to see it. It’s a lot of hard work. We are working hard to make this the best it can be, and I think people will be excited when they see it.

