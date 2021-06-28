Loki Presents His Exciting Mid-Season Trailer – .

After the success of WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, Loki – 96%, the newest series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Disney Plus, has reached the middle of its season and, based on what can be seen in a new trailer just released, the best of the time travel adventure barely is yet to come, with more battles, destruction and, most of all, hoaxes (via ComicBook.com).

The Loki series debuted on the Mickey Mouse House streaming platform on June 9, and critics noted that thanks to Tom Hiddleston’s (Thor: Ragnarok – 92%, Kong: Skull Island – 76%) as the God of Deception, the Marvel series manages to bring to life a new dimension of its universe at a more balanced pace thanks to the thriller elements that its plot adopts.

In this way, after three chapters, fans must be anxious to know how the adventure involving Loki, his variant Sylvie and agent Mobius, of the Temporal Variation Authority (TVA), who have already explored different times of humanity and those who have a very particular objective. In the trailer, which can be seen below, are some images of what can be seen in the last three episodes of the show.

As seen in a part of the new video of almost two minutes in length, the motto for this second half of the season is ‘every Loki has his time’, a phrase that can reveal the future of the God of Deception himself, but also of Sylvie , who was originally called Lady Loki and whom Sophia Di Martino gives life to.

The newly released midseason trailer for Loki It begins by showing images from the first three chapters —which surely fans have already seen—, however, the second half of the video is made up of new images from the last three episodes.

Now that it is known that the best known and most loved Loki is not the only one and that he has decided to work together with his variant Sylvie, many things could happen in the last three chapters of the series. Apparently, the history of the Loki variants is just beginning and Marvel could reveal a lot of surprises in the later episodes of the show.

The dynamic between Loki and Sylvie will be one of the key aspects of the series as it enters its second half, especially when it comes to her abilities. Even when the duo are arrested, Loki complains about the number of guards it takes to bring Sylvie out, compared to the only two guards who imprison him. While Di Martino’s character is a variant of Loki, many people believe he is also a version of Marvel’s Sylvie, who assumes the mantle of Enchantress in the comics.

However, for series director Kate Herron, Sylvie is not specifically based on a single Marvel character.

I would say there is more to delve into. One thing I would say is that she is different from the comics. Like, she’s a unique character, but obviously, there are things that have been taken out. I think for her character, she’s on the run and her name is Sylvie and she has dyed her hair. The blonde we associate with Sylvie is interpreted in that sense, but it makes sense for her character within our story. But I would say deeper than that, yes, there is still more to reveal about her character.

