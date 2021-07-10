‘Loki’ originally had a scene with the frog version of Thor beating up the God of Deception

As we saw in our review of the Easter Eggs in chapter 5 of ‘Loki’, in the episode the frog version of Thor appears briefly in an underground bunker inside a jar. It is just a nod to the comic number 365 of ‘Thor’, but originally the character had a bit more weight in the series and this has been revealed on his Twitter account by Eric Martin, writer and producer of ‘Loki’, that has created a thread with the hashtag #LokiMidnightTheater where he has revealed some interesting facts about the production of the fifth episode.

Comic fans will notice the Frog of Thunder in that jar. We actually shot a scene for the Time Theater in Ep 1 of Loki getting pummeled by Frog Thor, but had to cut it to keep things moving. It’s too bad, because Tom was funny as hell. #LokiMidnightTheater ? Eric Martin (@MrEricMartin) July 8, 2021

“The Cayman Loki is one of the first elements we look at in the series. It was actually introduced by Michael Waldron and for some reason they let us be a part of this crazy episode.

Martin’s thread continues with more references to the alligator Loki and explains that the character was one of the team’s favorites, who tunneled even the art department van with his image. According to the writer, one of his favorite sets from the episode was Loki’s Palace, for which Kasra Farahani, the show’s production designer, practically bought an entire bowling alley:

The whole thing was covered with amazing little details of variants with extra fingers or nostrils and variant pop culture references. #LokiMidnightTheater pic.twitter.com/2pJIOTLrxI ? Eric Martin (@MrEricMartin) July 8, 2021

But perhaps one of the funniest facts about the thread is seeing firsthand how the actors filmed with the alligator Loki:

Nothing was funnier than that absurd plushy. Made me laugh every time I saw it. #LokiMidnightTheater ? Eric Martin (@MrEricMartin) July 8, 2021

The first season of ‘Loki’ has six episodes of which five have already aired, the sixth and final will arrive at Disney + next Wednesday, July 14.