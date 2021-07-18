‘Loki’ opens the door to ‘Fantastic Four’ introducing the first character that was from FOX

Beware SPOILERS!

* If you haven’t seen the end of the first season of ‘Loki’, or you do not want to know anything of what is glimpsed in the Marvel Phase 4 Future, Don’t keep reading!

Kevin Feige just confessed that Marvel Studios need a white board right now … That’s right. The end of the first season of ‘Loki’ has blown up the idea we had of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the introduction of a concept as complex as it is full of possibilities: the multiverse. The thing imploded at the moment when Sylvie (Sophie di Martino) decided to end the life of ‘The One Who Remains’, culminating a mission that in the last blows of chapter 6 -‘ All the time. Always’, it was tinged with many more grays.

At that moment the door was opened to the possibility of the return of the evil variants of the aforementioned character played by Jonathan Majors, villains including Kang the Conqueror. The one who in the words of Michael Waldron, creator and main screenwriter of this marvelita series, would be “the next great villain to jump between films” and a “multiversal adversary who travels in time”, has not yet rears its head, but would be confirmed for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’. Thus the Conqueror for the moment would only be a veiled threat, but the first incursion of Majors has marked a before and after in its own terms.

And is that Kang was owned by Fox. Recall that before Disney bought 20th Century Fox, the case of all the characters in this study was like that of Spider-Man and company at Sony, that is, They were not available to Marvel Studios so they could not be included in the UCM plots. Fox not only had the film rights to the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, but he also owned all his auxiliary characters, such as Deadpool or the recently introduced Kang and his variants.

A fantastic addition

Thus, when we all thought that the Fantastic Four were going to be the first lucky ones to benefit from the aforementioned new business horizon, Kang has overtaken them on the left. In addition, this lousy baddie has not only been a pioneer in this regard but also He comes with a special connection that links him in some way to that fantastic family that we want to see so much at the UCM. And it is that in the comics another version of Kang is known by the name of Nathaniel Richards. We are not talking about the same Nathaniel Richards who is the father of Reed Richards, also known as Mr. Fantastic, the leader of the Fantastic Four, but the character could be a descendant of the same man, which would connect him with that marvel team to which we have so many desire.

The director of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, Jon Watts would already be developing a new ‘Fantastic 4’ movie, and with all these possibilities involved and taking into account that Kang and the Fantastic Four are contemporaries in the comics, It would make sense for this villain to help introduce Fantastic Sayings at the MCU.