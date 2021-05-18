Loki: new TV spot drives fans crazy – Tomatazos

Loki’s premiere is less than a month away and fans of the god of lies are eager to see his new games in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The executives of the company are very aware of the effect that the character has on the fandom, which is why a new TV spot includes images that fans are enchanting. The series has enormous potential to become the most successful of Disney Plus during its airing time, well above WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%.

Of course Loki It stars Tom Hiddleston, an actor who plays Thor’s troublesome brother, a character who over time has won the affection of the public and stands out as the most beloved antihero of the MCU, probably much more accepted than several of the main heroes. Loki is smart, charming and always ready to get into trouble to achieve his goals, and it seems that the new series will present him with a major conflict, something he has never experienced in the past.

The new TV spot has not been officially released on social networks but some accounts have published it in poor quality due to its capture with cameras during its broadcasts on television. This is a short teaser, however what is drawing attention is the fact that Tom Hiddleston appears shirtless. The above has been enough to drive fans of the actor crazy on social networks and the comments do not stop appearing. The fandom of Hiddleston he remains as loyal as ever and that is a guaranteed success for the series. You can watch the spot below:

Brutal new spot from ‘LOKI’ pic.twitter.com/GHz18DcXOl – MarvelFlix (@MarvelFlix) May 18, 2021

MCU fans believed Loki’s adventure was forever over when he was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War – 79%. By that time, the character had already settled their differences with Thor and they were heading towards a seemingly better future, but evil crossed their path and brotherly ties were violently interrupted. But in an alternate timeline, Loki manages to escape thanks to the tesseract just after being defeated by the Avengers in 2012; and it is he who will take the leading role in the new Marvel Studios series.

Exciting times are coming for Marvel Studios. The characters have had great adventures but the arrival of the multiverse could bring them really surprising experiences. For a while, the studio avoided talking about dimensions, however, it is time for things to change and other types of threats arrive to alter the peace and tranquility of the most famous superheroes of recent years. The premiere of Loki It could be what starts with the big changes in the MCU; remember that in the advances he is arrested by an interdimensional department in charge of keeping the timelines safe.

Loki premieres on Disney Plus on June 9. Here are some reactions to the new TV spot of Loki.

Loki Nation, am I wrong?

LOKI NATION AM I RIGHT? pic.twitter.com/2XP3UCHnZ3 – billa ४ loki era (@ 616sLOKI) May 18, 2021

A visual representation of the Loki fandom.

a visual representation of the loki fandom pic.twitter.com/6bC76tS0sI – technically a god ☀️⚔️💚✨ (@lovelyasgards) May 18, 2021

Marvel really has a thing for Loki and it shows. They first put him in captivity and now they stripped him completely naked. Lmaooo.

Marvel really has a thing for Loki and it shows. first they kept putting him in bondage and now they completely stripped him naked lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/uBKj9zXMvo – random tom h photos & gifs (@LokiAccount) May 18, 2021

A concept: Tony Stark comes to life because Loki is naked for the first time in a decade in the new TV commercial for his series.

a concept: tony stark coming back to life because loki is naked for the first time in a decade in the new tv spot for his series pic.twitter.com/mkEGR3wWrl – MCU Concepts (fan account) (@MCUConcepts) May 18, 2021

Let’s forget about the erotic aspect of the scene for a moment and focus on Loki! A god, charged with glorious purpose, literally naked, humiliated, a prisoner in shabby overalls, a nobody, that’s where the drama begins.

Let’s forget for a while about the scene’s erotic aspect and put our focus on Loki!

A god, burdened with glorious purpose, finding himself literally stripped naked, humiliated, a prisoner in a shabby jumpsuit, a nobody –

that’s where the drama begins …

#TomHiddleston #Loki pic.twitter.com/w1l2r0Gp8V – Antje 🇬🇧 #TeamLoki (@HiddlesAn) May 18, 2021

The loki fandom now pic.twitter.com/PGY4z9fXeh – cami ۞ ४ (@crowholmes) May 18, 2021

In this profile no criticism of Loki is accepted, we live in a monarchy where Loki is king, if Loki speaks, I listen, if Loki asks for something, I do it. If Loki commands, I obey, his words here are law; there is no democracy. pic.twitter.com/yknXTOQAS5 – Belu 🇦🇷 (@bxckysoldat) May 18, 2021

Everyone looked at her beautiful body but no one saw that they burned her poor loki outfit 🥺 pic.twitter.com/x7bx2riLuh – tom hiddleston my religion (@ tomhiddleston_2) May 18, 2021

I very calm when I see

checking Twitter the new sopt

from Loki pic.twitter.com/a3dvIdfoW0 – Melu ᱬ۞४⎈✪ (@wandaftpeter) May 18, 2021

loki stans now pic.twitter.com/sJngCpo5FL – suggesy lvs vicki # 1 loki stan ४ (@shxrfeyson) May 18, 2021

