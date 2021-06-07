Loki: New teaser reveals character is gender fluid

We’re just a couple of days away from the premiere of the new Marvel Studios series for Disney Plus Loki. The little that had been seen in previous trailers and small previews showed the character with whom the public is already familiar, albeit with a new character who apparently will have a fundamental place in the show played by Owen Wilson. Until then, few really new things had been revealed.

Many theories had begun to emerge on the subject on which the series will develop, although it is known that it will have time travel, there are still those who hope to see moments that stood out in some of the comics where the character appears. However, Marvel tried to take care of any new details for it, at least until now that it released the last look that, although short, was revealing.

It is true that a couple of days ago Kate Herron, who directed the series, assured that everything is new within this world, clarifying that no chapter is completely inspired by a comic as it worked in tapes like Captain America: The First Avenger – 79% or the same Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% who had certain touches that fans of graphic novels already knew. But thanks to this new advance we found something related to the god that had only been seen in the comics.

While Tom Hiddleston’s character is one of the most beloved in the MCU, little is known about him yet. An example of this is his gender because, at the beginning of the video, where Loki’s file appears, the section for his gender is reached by reading the word “Fluid”; this means that it does not identify with a single identity, but could well switch from one to another constantly. This is new to the character on screen, but not to the overall story of the character.

In a comic released in 2014, belonging to the saga entitled Original Sin, Odin refers to his three children as “My son, my daughter and my boy who is both”, the latter referring to the Norse god of betrayal and deception. On the other hand, in a text called Loki: Where Mischief Lies published by Mackenzi lee, the author assures that mythological character is also pansexual, that is, he could feel attraction to anyone regardless of gender or orientation.

Finally, we will only have to wait a few more hours to witness what this series has in store for fans, and know if this will only be part of the intro file or if it will somehow develop within the story. Meanwhile, many fans of the comic book character hope to meet other versions of the character for the first time on screen; one of the most anticipated, although it is not known with certainty that it will appear, is Lady Loki.

Screenwriter Michael Waldron, also a writer for Rick and Morty -%, previously commented that the show has some inspiration from both Blade Runner – 90% as in Mad Men – 89%, which would be the result of Kevin Feige’s insistence that he wanted this series to be as rare as possible.

