Loki narrates the new promo of the original Disney + products

Disney + has launched a new half minute promo to advance all those original content offered by the streaming platform. An ad that comes with the slogan of “The best stories don’t have to end. The Stories Continue only on Disney + ”.

The interesting thing about the promo is that it is narrated by actor Tom Hiddleston, that is, by Loki himself, who in a matter of less than two months premieres his solo series on the streaming platform.

Sale

Marvel Deadpool E6981EW0 Interactive Head Have you ever wanted a part of me, Deadpool; now you can, lucky repellent. This premium and interactive Deadpool head from Marvel Legends is your ticket to geek supremacy.A Deadpool head does not have eyes, yes it does, and it is packed with motors and sensors to bring out all those expressive movements interactivity

The video begins with a shot of Yoda in “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” and then jumps to Grogu in “The Mandalorian.” So we skip through different Disney products, including shots of Wanda Maximoff and Vision in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “WandaVision”, or a shot of Doctor Strange in “Infinity War” and in the future animated series “What If …? ”.

From there, different juxtapositions of similar moments between products are produced, such as “Captain America: The First Avenger” with different shots of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes in the series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, or of Ahsoka Tano in “Star Wars Rebels” and “The Mandalorian”, and Monica Rambeau in “Captain Marvel” and “WandaVision.”

There doesn’t seem to be any new footage from any of the future Star Wars or Marvel projects, but from the upcoming “Turner & Hooch” / “Partners and Hooch” reboot.