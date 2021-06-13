Loki might show some of the AVT looking for Captain America

The first episode of “Loki” it has brought answers, but also new questions. We know that the Temporal Variation Agency is dedicated to stopping the variations that have been in the timeline and reestablishing them to the flow considered correct of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This has invited us to ask ourselves questions such as whether perhaps absolutely everything we saw in “Avengers: Endgame” was the right thing to do. That is, if certain events that we saw had to be corrected in some way by the AVT.

One of the questions that many have raised is if perhaps, that end of ‘Endgame’ in which Steve Rogers ends up traveling back in time to have a life with Peggy Carter, is part of the desired timeline, that is, of what it should have been.

The main writer of “Loki” was asked about it in an interview with SUPES, in which they asked him if the Agency for Temporal Variation (AVT) will deal in any way with the past acts of Captain America. Curiously, Michael waldron refused to answer:

I don’t think I can answer that … I don’t think I can answer that. I think maybe … I think maybe you just have to keep watching [la serie].

This obviously opens up an interesting melon. Are you letting it slip that the AVT will explain what happened to Captain America, or is it just keeping quiet to keep the mystery? Do not forget that there have been rumors that have indicated that Chris Evans could resume his role as Steve Rogers at some point in the future of the UCM, despite the fact that as we know his arc was closed after what was seen in “Avengers: Endgame”.

