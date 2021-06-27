Loki lost many viewers between chapter 1 and 3

After the success of WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, Loki – 96% came to fill the fans with more questions than answers, and the excitement to know what is to come is very great … or not? Even though the show broke records on Disney Plus during its launch, it seems that it has failed to fully engage the audience.

According to Bounding Into Comics, there is a big difference in viewership between the first and third episodes of Loki; Samba TV reported that Chapter 1, “A Glorious Purpose”, was watched by 890,000 users, a figure that surpassed the 759,000 who watched the premiere of Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the 655,000 who saw WandaVision.

However, Chapter 3, “Lamentis” was only seen by 727,000 users, so it had a drop of more than 160 thousand, which means 18%; and that’s not all, because when comparing Loki With the previous series on Google Trends, it is revealed that it has also had a drop in popularity, and has not reached as popular as it was WandaVision.

The Bounding Into Comics site, citing a YouTuber who shares his controversial views, suggests that the reason for this drop in viewership is the reveal that Loki is bisexual in the third episode. This could be true, since in fandoms there are people with prejudices about what a work of pop entertainment should or should not be, in recent years Star Wars fans have set a bad example by attacking the actors and artists involved in new, more diverse and inclusive stories.

However, the conclusion of the site is a bit hasty, since people who did not see the third chapter could have a thousand different reasons than the character’s sexuality, which was already present in the comics, so complain about an “agenda” Rather, Disney is to demonstrate a complete ignorance of the Marvel comics from which Loki emerged.

In the third episode Loki travels with Sylvie on a moon train Lamentis-1, in an unsuccessful attempt to save himself from destruction, but on the way they talk about their love life and both confess that they had affairs with men and women, and no one. managed to make them fall in love. The scene was applauded by many on social networks and it is the first time that an important character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe reveals his bisexuality so openly; Valkyrie is said to be bisexual too, but in Thor: Ragnarok – 92% and Avengers: Endgame – 95% where it appeared, never explicitly demonstrated it.

Despite everything previously explained, Loki continues to generate high expectations and is expected to bring about major changes in the franchise. The existence of the TVA and the Guardians of Time far surpasses anything previously seen in the saga. On the one hand, it must be answered who are those apparently omnipotent beings who decided that there was only one timeline to avoid the war of the multiverse, and what is the mission on which the variant of Loki known as Sylvie embarked.

There are three chapters ahead, and a lot could happen in them, although we must not rule out the possibility that Marvel will give us a disappointing surprise as it did with The Mandarin in Iron Man 3 – 79% and with Ralph Boher in WandaVision. But ignoring those unfortunate surprises, the show promises big reveals, and screenwriter Michael Waldron told Collider that Loki, along with Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, will change the MCU.