‘Loki’ launches its mid-season trailer with new locations and clues

How short the Marvel series are. ‘Loki’ has already reached its equator with the third episode, in which we travel to Lamentis-1 with Tom Hiddleston and another of his variants, Sylvie, played by Sophia Di Martino. Marvel Studios has released the mid-season trailer of the series with new images of the three episodes that we have left to see:

Unsurprisingly, somehow Loki and Sylvie will escape the complete destruction of the planet and end up in the hands of the AVT and a disappointed Mobius (Owen Wilson). We also see some of the new locations to which we will travel soon. Is Asgard one of them?

The trailer also appears to show Judge Ravonna Renslayer, the character from Gugu Mbatha-Raw, enter a room where the elusive Guardians of Time could be found. One of the most widespread fan theories is that the beings in charge of protecting the Sacred Timeline did not exist and it is Renslayer herself who is behind it. Or, looking at the comics, that the series is going to introduce us to Kang the Conqueror who will be played by Jonathan Majors, and who we will not technically see until ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’, as one of the “Lizards of Time. “, because of the relationship between the two characters in the cartoons and that one of the statues bears a certain resemblance to its appearance in the comics.

The ‘Loki’ milestone for diversity

We will begin to find out about doubts as of Wednesday June 30, the day on which the fourth episode of ‘Loki’ will arrive on Disney +. The series has become a milestone towards a more diverse MCU with the confirmation that Loki is bisexual. This is how Sophia Di Martino sees it: “I remember Kate (Herron, series director) was very passionate about it, and she wanted it to be represented in the series. I think people have waited a long time for it. The comics mention it and I think even Norse mythology. He’s been there for a long time and it was very important to her to have him on the show. But we tried not to affect us when interpreting them. We interpret it as if it were a natural conversation between two friends – well, two acquaintances at the time. So we tried not to give it too much weight, but we knew how important it was to a lot of people. And I have to say that it makes me very happy that people are happy to see it. “